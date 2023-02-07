ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KGET

California trees are dying by the tens of millions

Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Unadvertised Sales! FEBRUARY 2023

Hello February! It’s time for another edition of Costco unadvertised sales! I’ve highlighted some of the unadvertised deals for the month of FEBRUARY 2023 being offered at select Costco locations, while supplies last. Some deals may be regional. I’ll update this post periodically with new sales. I...
OREGON STATE
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California

In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

