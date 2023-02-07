Michigan football didn’t have a stellar recruiting class in 2023. According to 247Sports composite, the Wolverines finished with the No. 18 class for the 2023 cycle. The maize and blue didn’t have a disastrous recruiting cycle, but it was not as good as it’s been under Harbaugh. In fact, this was the lowest Michigan finished in the rankings since 2018 when the maize and blue 22nd based on the composite.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO