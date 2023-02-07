ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN names a transfer as Michigan football's top newcomer for the 2023 season

Michigan football didn’t have a stellar recruiting class in 2023. According to 247Sports composite, the Wolverines finished with the No. 18 class for the 2023 cycle. The maize and blue didn’t have a disastrous recruiting cycle, but it was not as good as it’s been under Harbaugh. In fact, this was the lowest Michigan finished in the rankings since 2018 when the maize and blue 22nd based on the composite.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michigan football announces hire of Chris Partridge

The prodigal son has returned. Michigan football announced on Wednesday that it is hiring former Wolverines recruiting coordinator, linebackers and safeties coach Chris Partridge to the staff, though it did not delineate what his role will be. Most recently, Partridge was the defensive coordinator for Ole Miss, the school he left Michigan for.
