Ohio State Widening Talent Gap in Big-10?
Recruiting under Ryan Day has seen Ohio State continue to pile elite classes onto one another, could this result in a national championship?
247Sports
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst predicts 2 B1G teams will reach College Football Playoff in 2023
Bill Connelly sees a pair of Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2023 season. ESPN analysts made a series of predictions about the upcoming season, and Playoff picks were on the list. Connelly has Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State in the final 4.
ESPN names a transfer as Michigan football's top newcomer for the 2023 season
Michigan football didn’t have a stellar recruiting class in 2023. According to 247Sports composite, the Wolverines finished with the No. 18 class for the 2023 cycle. The maize and blue didn’t have a disastrous recruiting cycle, but it was not as good as it’s been under Harbaugh. In fact, this was the lowest Michigan finished in the rankings since 2018 when the maize and blue 22nd based on the composite.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michigan Makes It Official, Partridge Is Back
He spent time as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff in Michigan for several years, and now he's officially set to make a return.
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio State
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Buckeyes. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Ohio State’s defense is set to see even more of what makes Jim Knowles’ coaching scheme unique in his second season as defensive coordinator.
Michigan football announces hire of Chris Partridge
The prodigal son has returned. Michigan football announced on Wednesday that it is hiring former Wolverines recruiting coordinator, linebackers and safeties coach Chris Partridge to the staff, though it did not delineate what his role will be. Most recently, Partridge was the defensive coordinator for Ole Miss, the school he left Michigan for.
247Sports
T. Watts & TR: Breaking down Rees, Steele hires; men's hoops enters defining stretch
What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- Perhaps not the sizzle some UA...
Michigan football could lead the nation in scoring in 2023
Michigan football truly didn’t have many, if any, weaknesses last season. The Wolverines marched into the College Football Playoff undefeated after winning all of their games with ease — save for maybe Maryland and definitely Illinois. Yeah, the maize and blue were outplayed on the national stage against...
J.T. Barrett reportedly lands increased role on Detroit Lions coaching staff
Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is moving on up in the coaching ranks. After trying to break into a role in the NFL and then the Canadian Football League, Barrett hung up the cleats and joined Dan Campbell’s staff with the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant this past year.
Lions land former Ohio State Heisman hopeful QB as assistant coach
The Detroit Lions have recently made some minor moves in their coaching staff, with former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback JT Barrett being promoted to the role of assistant quarterbacks coach. “The #Lions have hired former Ohio State QB JT Barrett as their assistant QBs coach and Shaun Dion Hamilton as...
