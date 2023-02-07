Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte says while on his way to another call, he received the report of a theft at a store in the Canada Town community. As the suspect was leaving the store, she nearly hit another car with three people inside. The driver of that car was able to follow the suspect’s car and update police on her location. The sheriff was able to catch up with her on Liberty Church Road, but she took off, leading him on a short chase. Once the car was stopped, Sheriff Elliotte was able to take the driver, 22-year-old Emilie Davis of Williamsburg, into custody and recover the stolen items. Davis is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, one count of wanton endangerment on a police officer, shoplifting, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police and multiple traffic violations. She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO