Laurel County Health Department Updates COVID And Flu Numbers
During their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department updated COVID and flu numbers in the county. Public Services Supervisor, Tyler Caldwell, said from January 30th to February 3rd there were 123 new cases and 4 new hospitalizations. Laurel County moves back to green on the statewide levels map. Meanwhile, flu cases have risen in the county. Caldwell says that’s why it’s still important to practice preventive measures like washing your hands and staying home when your sick. Caldwell said the Health Department still offers the COVID vaccines, including the new Bivalent Booster, and the flu vaccine. For more information visit their Facebook page or their website.
Laurel County Sheriff Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is announcing deputies will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at various locations in the county. They’ll focus on areas that are experiencing a high rate of crashes resulting in injuries. These traffic safety checkpoints will be held now through March 31st in an effort to make Laurel County roads safer. The checkpoints will be coordinated by Capt. Chris Edwards. Some of the locations will include:
London Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For DUI And Three Warrants
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Drew Jackson noticed a car with expired tags on Tobacco Road and pulled it over on East Fourth Street. During the stop, Sgt. Jackson noticed the driver, 44-year-old Christopher Spurlock of Tyner, had slurred speech and was lethargic. Spurlock failed several field sobriety tests. He was also found to be driving on a DUI suspended license and had three active arrest warrants. Spurlock was arrested and in addition to the warrants, was changed with driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates and failure to wear a seat belt. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sgt. Jackson was assisted by Sgt. Troy Truett in the arrest.
Whitley County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says a traffic stop led to a drug arrest. Deputy Jarrett Carr pulled over 42-year-old Daniel Chandler of Rockholds on Tidal Wave Road. During the stop Deputy Carr found suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone. Chandler was charged with multiple traffic violations, lack of car insurance, drug possession, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police Trooper Logan Mallory assisted on the scene.
Theft Suspect Arrested In Whitley County Following Police Chase
Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte says while on his way to another call, he received the report of a theft at a store in the Canada Town community. As the suspect was leaving the store, she nearly hit another car with three people inside. The driver of that car was able to follow the suspect’s car and update police on her location. The sheriff was able to catch up with her on Liberty Church Road, but she took off, leading him on a short chase. Once the car was stopped, Sheriff Elliotte was able to take the driver, 22-year-old Emilie Davis of Williamsburg, into custody and recover the stolen items. Davis is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, one count of wanton endangerment on a police officer, shoplifting, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police and multiple traffic violations. She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Knox County Man Found With Meth After Running From Police
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says deputies were patrolling in the Swan Pond area when they noticed a man run out of a house on Terrapin Hollow Road. When deputies told him to stop, he continued to flee on foot. The man, 62-year-old Randall Perkins, was caught and while being questioned, was found to be in possession of several baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Perkins was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and fleeing or evading police. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
London Man Facing Several Charges After Police Find Him Asleep At The Wheel
The London Police Department reports Sgt. Ashley Taylor noticed a man who appeared to be asleep inside a truck with the engine running while sitting by the gas pumps at a gas station on East Laurel Road. Sgt. Taylor went to check on the driver, 49-year-old Jason Cunagin of London. When he stepped out of the truck, she could smell marijuana and noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were droopy. Cunagin also failed several field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with DUI, no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to notify a change of address to the Department of Transportation. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Knox County Couple Arrested For Drug Trafficking And Child Endangerment
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says an investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Poplar Road. During the search, deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected meth and two pill-bottles containing several controlled substances. They also found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe, an assault rifle, two handguns that were loaded and more than $2,200 in cash inside the home. Officers arrested 42-year-old Jerry Smith and 24-year-old Brittaney Hollin. Smith was charged with meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Hollin was also charged with three counts of endangering welfare of a minor. There were three children at the home, ages 6, 2 and 2 months. DCBS was notified and responded to the residence. The children were released to a family member. Both Smith and Hollin were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Man Is Arrested On Drug Charges After Refusing To Leave Laurel County Business
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Wes Brown were dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a man had been asked by staff to leave and had refused. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Alonzo Colson Brown of Barbourville there. During the investigation Brown was found in possession of hypodermic needles, and suspected methamphetamine along with more drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
