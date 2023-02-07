Falcons’ Charles London leaves for Titans’ post

PHOENIX — Former Falcons quarterback coach Charles London has left the team to become the passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach with the Tennessee, the Titans announced Tuesday.

London, who played at Dunwoody High and Duke, was with the Falcons for the past two seasons.

The Falcons have former NFL quarterback T.J. Yates as wide receivers coach. Also, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone is a former college and NFL quarterback.

The Falcons finished this season with Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback as a rookie. He’ll have a new position coach while the team looks to add to the quarterback group this offseason.

