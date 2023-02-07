Read full article on original website
Nirvana Water Sciences Acquires Alder Creek Beverages, Expands Presence in New York StateJot BeatBoonville, NY
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is a food holiday celebrated annually on February 9th. It's a day dedicated to one of the most beloved foods in the world - pizza! People across the United States and beyond use this day as an opportunity to enjoy their favorite pizza toppings, try a new type of pizza, or even make their own pizzas at home. Whether you like your pizza loaded with toppings or simple with just cheese and tomato sauce, National Pizza Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in a delicious slice. So go ahead, order your favorite pizza or whip up a homemade pie, and celebrate National Pizza Day in style!
This Is the Best Pizza Place in North America, According to Yelp
And no, It's not in New York or New Jersey.
Here’s how to get free pizza on World Pizza Day
It’s World Pizza Day this Thursday and to celebrate, there are 1000s of pizza slices being given out for free across Sydney and Melbourne. Gozney has partnered with The Grifter Brewing Company for the day so Aussies can enjoy the ultimate food and drink pairing of beer and – free – pizza.
Mob Boss on the Run for 17 Years Busted Pretending to Be a Pizza Maker
ROME—A hit man for the notorious Calabrian ’Ndrangheta mafia has been arrested working in a pizzeria in France after nearly 17 years on the run. Edgardo Greco, 63, was taken into custody on Thursday in the French hamlet of Saint-Etienne, where he had risen to fame as an “authentic Italian pizza maker” using the fake name Paolo Dimitrio. The arrest, supported by Interpol, was hailed in Italy as another anti-mafia success after the capture in January of Sicilian Cosa Nostra mob boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who had been on the run for 30 years. Greco denied his identity and was...
PSA: The Frozen Pizza That Tastes Like an Authentic Italian Dish Now Comes in a Vegan Version That’s Just As Delicious
Like so many others with an HBO Max subscription, I spent the final days of 2022 glued to The White Lotus. And, like everyone else, it made me want to book a plane ticket to Italy STAT. The glamorous outfits, the gorgeous beaches, the food—give me la vita bella! Minus the expensive lodging and 8-hour plane ride, of course.
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
A Historic Cheese Shop in New York's Little Italy Is Closing After 130 Years in Business
Economic hardships are the closing doors of Alleva Dairy, the oldest cheese shop in America.
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining Experience
The restaurant is one of the places where you can enjoy your favorite Italian food in a serene atmosphere that reminds you of your time in Italy. What could be better than having a nicely decorated Italian restaurant in your city where you can relax with friends and loved ones and enjoy a dining experience that makes you feel like you’re in a place like Florence?
National Pizza Day 2023: Slice into some absurd facts
The time has come to wrap yourself in the warm, gooey embrace of cheese, settle into a heavenly array of toppings and chomp down on some comforting crust. It's National Pizza Day. Now, that's not to be confused with National Cheese Pizza Day (September 5), National Pepperoni Pizza Day (September...
These Places Are Offering the Best National Croissant Day Deals
If you’re one to keep up with the national food holidays like National Pizza Day or National Taco Day, then you probably already know that Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, is National Croissant Day. Yes, an entire day dedicated to the crescent-shaped, buttery, flakey, French pastries. But, if you didn't know, well then, here’s your notice.
A Man Went To Italy For Pizza and the Entire Trip Cost Him Less Than One Domino's Pizza -- Here's How He Did It
Influencer Callum Ryan pulled off the seemingly impossible on a recent adventure to Milan, Italy.
Italian Restaurants With Mouth-Watering Old-School Classics Across America
Slide 1 of 53: Hankering for Italian food? There's no shortage of cheap, delicious pizza across America, but what about something that demands a little more finesse, like veal Parmigiana or ravioli heaped with red sauce? From hidden gems known mainly to locals or historic landmarks that have been open for decades, we've tracked down the best old-school Italian restaurant in every state and Washington, D.C. Related: Iconic U.S. Restaurants to Try Before You Die.
Government Raid Discovers Your Prized Bottle Of Blanton's May Be Counterfeit
In 2021, Buffalo Trace, which produces Blanton's bourbon, took the unusual step of publicly addressing counterfeit bottles of its bourbon, sharing recommendations for consumers who suspected they may have been scammed, according to The Drinks Business. Mary Tortorice, general counsel for Sazerac (which owns Buffalo Trace) cited multiple complaints from...
Religieuse: The Traditional French Pastry That Resembles A Nun
If you were dazzled by the whimsical towers of choux pastry in the Wes Anderson film "The Grand Budapest Hotel," known as courtesans au chocolat, you might be interested to know that they bear a striking resemblance to a real-life French pastry called the Religieuse (per Slate). The Religieuse is...
America's Best Cities For Pizza, Mapped
In case you weren't aware, February 9 marks National Pizza Day. It's no secret that Americans love the stuff (they've got a national day dedicated to it, after all), but not all pizza in the US is created equal. LawnStarter compared the 200 largest cities in the US — on...
The Actual Term For Pizza Crust Is Cornicione
Pizza seems pretty straight forward. It is a dish of Italian origin made with a rounded and flattened bread dough topped with sauce, cheese, and other toppings (via Britannica). Authentic pizza is different from the American version, but the origin is the same — simple flatbreads topped with oil and herbs primarily eaten on the street or by travelers, notes History Today. The pizza more similar to what is known today rose to prominence in Naples toward the end of the 18th century. The pizza margherita, created by pizza cook Raffaele Esposito for Queen Margherita, had what would come to be known as a classic combination. Tomatoes, cheese, and basil were all served on top of a Neapolitan-style crust.
EASY OREO PIZZA
Oreo Pizza is made with chocolate chip cookie dough, baked & topped with a sweet cream cheese frosting & chopped Oreo cookies! Perfect dessert for Oreo cookie lovers!. This cookie pizza is fantastic for parties and sharing with family or friends. It is so simple to make too. This chocolate chip cookie pizza is fun for the whole family, get the kids involved to help with the process.
The Unconventional Ingredient Lidia Bastianich Uses To Elevate Onion Soup
Of all the hearty, comforting soups out there, French onion just might be one of the most delicious. Consisting of sliced onions that are caramelized in butter until tender and deeply sweet, then simmered in beef stock and topped with a raft of toasted bread weighted down with plenty of melted Gruyère cheese, this Gallic classic has stood the test of time.
