Pizza seems pretty straight forward. It is a dish of Italian origin made with a rounded and flattened bread dough topped with sauce, cheese, and other toppings (via Britannica). Authentic pizza is different from the American version, but the origin is the same — simple flatbreads topped with oil and herbs primarily eaten on the street or by travelers, notes History Today. The pizza more similar to what is known today rose to prominence in Naples toward the end of the 18th century. The pizza margherita, created by pizza cook Raffaele Esposito for Queen Margherita, had what would come to be known as a classic combination. Tomatoes, cheese, and basil were all served on top of a Neapolitan-style crust.

1 DAY AGO