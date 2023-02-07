Read full article on original website
Linn-Benton Community College to host an Agricultural Center community open house
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn-Benton Community College is hosting a community open house to discuss the building of its new Agricultural Center on Wednesday, February 15th from 3:00 - 4:30 PM in the Fireside Room (Calapooia Center) on the Albany Campus. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share...
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters
For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
Roseburg milk drop site helps premature babies throughout the northwest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with new language accessibility, calculator function
SALEM, Ore. — The website for Oregon's paid leave program just got a refresh. The Paid Leave Oregon website is now accessible in six different languages, including Spanish and Chinese. The updates include a contributions calculator which lets people find out how much money comes out of their paycheck...
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Albany Fire Department provides hands-on CPR training for 8th graders
ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
Bill giving Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms advances
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed to increase access to affordable housing is one step closer to becoming law. The HomeShare for Oregon Act would create a new tax incentive for homeowners who rent out extra rooms by eliminating the requirement to pay income tax on rooms rented out for less than $1,000 a month.
Beavers picked 3rd while Oregon lands at 5 in baseball preseason poll
The college baseball season is almost here, and ahead of first pitch the Pac-12 has released their pre-season coaches' poll. Coming in first, with 9 of the first place votes is Stanford, with UCLA in second taking the final 2 first place votes; worth noting these teams were swapped in the softball poll, showing dominance for the Cardinal and Bruins on the diamond.
Oregon Men's Basketball team's chemistry still a work in progress
EUGENE, Ore. — After splitting their series in Arizona this past weekend, the Oregon Men's basketball team may have surprisingly turned a new leaf in their season. Even sneaking their way back into some NCAA tournament bracket predictions. Despite the tough lost to Arizona on the road, finally fully...
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22
The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
Benton County holds open house for Justice System Improvement Program
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County hosted a Justice System Improvement Program open house Wednesday at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis to share the County's vision to balance treatment and accountability to transform lives, ensure safety, and strengthen the community, the County said in a press release. More than 200...
New treatment plant to be installed at Mapleton Water District, board seeking volunteers
MAPLETON, Ore. — Vanessa West is a real estate agent and owner of the coffee shop Mapleton Caffeination station. Aside from selling homes and coffee, she works to make sure her community has access to clean water. "I felt the need when when we, two and a half years...
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
Oregon women need to play desperate down the stretch
EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a month away from the tip-off of the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, which means time is running out on the conference regular season. And for a team like Oregon, while it may not be time to hit the panic button,...
Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
Oregon State Women's basketball trying to solve the mystery of consistency
The University of Oregon isn’t the only team that’s suffering from a lack of consistency. The Beavers are also trying to dig themselves out of a slump after also losing to both Utah and Colorado over this past weekend. Although the Oregon State Women's basketball team is finally...
Heceta Head Lightstation to celebrate 129th birthday on March 30
FLORENCE, Ore. — Heceta Head Lightstation is celebrating its 129th birthday on March 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., organizers said in a news release. The community is invited to celebrate at the light station which has a scenic walking trail that leads from the beach to the Keeper’s House, Gift Shop and lighthouse tower.
