Eugene, OR

Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters

For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
ROSEBURG, OR
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
Albany Fire Department provides hands-on CPR training for 8th graders

ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
ALBANY, OR
Beavers picked 3rd while Oregon lands at 5 in baseball preseason poll

The college baseball season is almost here, and ahead of first pitch the Pac-12 has released their pre-season coaches' poll. Coming in first, with 9 of the first place votes is Stanford, with UCLA in second taking the final 2 first place votes; worth noting these teams were swapped in the softball poll, showing dominance for the Cardinal and Bruins on the diamond.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Men's Basketball team's chemistry still a work in progress

EUGENE, Ore. — After splitting their series in Arizona this past weekend, the Oregon Men's basketball team may have surprisingly turned a new leaf in their season. Even sneaking their way back into some NCAA tournament bracket predictions. Despite the tough lost to Arizona on the road, finally fully...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22

The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
CORVALLIS, OR
Benton County holds open house for Justice System Improvement Program

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County hosted a Justice System Improvement Program open house Wednesday at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis to share the County's vision to balance treatment and accountability to transform lives, ensure safety, and strengthen the community, the County said in a press release. More than 200...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
ROSEBURG, OR
Oregon women need to play desperate down the stretch

EUGENE, Ore. — We're less than a month away from the tip-off of the Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, which means time is running out on the conference regular season. And for a team like Oregon, while it may not be time to hit the panic button,...
EUGENE, OR
Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
EUGENE, OR
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Heceta Head Lightstation to celebrate 129th birthday on March 30

FLORENCE, Ore. — Heceta Head Lightstation is celebrating its 129th birthday on March 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., organizers said in a news release. The community is invited to celebrate at the light station which has a scenic walking trail that leads from the beach to the Keeper’s House, Gift Shop and lighthouse tower.
FLORENCE, OR

