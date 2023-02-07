ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

IRS tells taxpayers to hold off filing for now

If you’re the type to file your taxes early, this may not be your year. The Internal Revenue Service is asking Illinois taxpayers to hold off on filing taxes until the agency gets more clarity on tax relief payments that went out last year. Most Illinois taxpayers received a...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan...
ILLINOIS STATE
aarp.org

Can The Legislature Help Ease Pressure of Scams?

Sheridan Representative Cyrus Western (middle) poses with AARP Wyoming State President Stella Montano and her husband Clarence Montano, during AARP Wyoming's Legislative Reception at the State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 6. I walked out the door of the AARP Wyoming State Office in Cheyenne Friday and someone apologized to...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic

Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
ILLINOIS STATE
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
mymoinfo.com

Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana

(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
cspdailynews.com

Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?

Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Ameren Seeking Another Round Of Rate Increases

It's the season for power companies to request rate increases. Last month WLPO News reported that ComEd is requesting a rate increase through 2027. Now it's Ameren Illinois' turn to ask for more money from its customers. Ameren filed plans this week for both electric and gas rate increases. This...
ILLINOIS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?

The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy