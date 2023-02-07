Read full article on original website
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
New firefighter training facility opens in northern RI
Firefighters across northern Rhode Island will now be able to hone their skills in a realistic setting.
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
Robert Redden
Robert Redden, 91, of East Providence, RI, formerly of Warwick, passed away, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Born in Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Herman and Elinor (Brennan) Redden. He is survived by a brother, Philip A. Redden of Riverside, RI. Funeral services and burial are private.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn
AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
Seekonk Unveils New Website
Seekonk unveiled their new town website on Wednesday. All town boards can be accessed under the Government tab on the home page – https://www.seekonk-ma.gov. When you click on Board of Selectmen, the times and dates of meetings are listed, along with agendas and minutes. Contact information for all the members is also listed.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
Joseph E. Macedo
Joseph E. Macedo 88, of East Providence, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved partner of the late, Elaine Johnson for 25 years. The Macedo family will be celebrating Joe’s memory with visiting hours on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 4-7...
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
Massachusetts officials investigating fatal Plymouth fire following life alert activation
“An early-morning fire claimed one occupant’s life and injured two others, said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil J. Foley, Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. “On behalf of the Plymouth Fire Department, I want to express our...
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
