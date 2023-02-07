Read full article on original website
Connie Renea Byrd
Connie Renea Byrd, 54, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She is a daughter of Johnny W. Byrd and the late Letha E. Vincent Byrd. Besides her father she is survived by one sister: Vanessa Lynn Combs; one half brother: Doug K. Pennycuff; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Commodity distribution is today at fairgrounds
The monthly commodity distribution happens today, but in a new location. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs, beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
Commodities to be given out at fairgrounds Thursday
On Thursday, Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away. Attendees are asked to enter at the fairgrounds...
Jamestown woman injured in Adair County collision
A Jamestown woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Adair County on Tuesday. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred KY 55 South when a vehicle operated by 81-year-old Arlis Kearns of Columbia turned into the path of a 2008 Chevy Cobalt operated by 58-year-old Cheri Shepherd of Jamestown.
Russell Springs, Columbia to receive state funds for road resurfacing
The cities of Russell Springs and Columbia are among 18 cities and counties selected to receive funding from the state transportation cabinet to improve local roadways. Russell Springs will receive $41,325 to resurface portions of Sharon Ann Road and Delphia Street. Columbia will receive $50,000 to resurface Westlake Drive. The...
Russell Springs woman arrested by KSP
Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs woman on several traffic-related charges Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. Kala Carey, 20, was charged by Trooper Lucas Justice with driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear seat belts.
County awarded funding for emergency food and shelter programs
Russell County has been awarded federal funding through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Russell County’s allotment of $6,324 is meant to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by...
Russell County reports 18 new COVID cases this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 18 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 24. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Wayne County had 32, Taylor County had 27 cases, Adair County and McCreary County each reported 13 cases, Clinton County and Green County each had 10 cases, Cumberland County had nine cases, and Casey County reported seven cases.
Russell Springs man arrested on wanton endangerment, fleeing, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested by Russell Springs Police Tuesday on wanton endangerment and multiple traffic-related charges, according to Russell Springs Police. At approximately 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, a call went out regarding a female that was being followed by an unknown person. Police said the female had made several turns, trying to get away from the vehicle, but the vehicle remained behind her. Russell Springs Police Officer Brenton Llane, observed the two vehicles traveling on US 127 and attempted to make a traffic stop. After, a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop at the Four Seasons Car Wash.
Hammond named Task Force Officer of the Year
Russell County’s Scott Hammond was named the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Kentucky Task Force Officer of the Year. Hammond was chosen as the recipient of the award from about 95 officers in the state of Kentucky. Hammond is a detective with the Kentucky State Police and Columbia...
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want
Lincoln County residents are saying too many car accidents are occurring, because there are too many dear. Here's how they see fit to curb deer overpopulation.
Another Busy Day for Firefighters on Tuesday
Susie firefighters responded to a garage fire with vehicles inside Tuesday night. The fire spread to a nearby structure and started a small woods fire. The Monticello Fire Department sent a brush unit to assist.
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
Monticello home a ‘total loss’ after fire
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello home is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to the Monticello Fire Department, a structure fire on West 90 behind Kennett’s Antiques destroyed the home around 7:20 a.m. Susie Volunteer Fire Department assisted the MFD. There were no injuries...
Four facing charges following thefts from Southern Kentucky car lot
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people from North Carolina are facing theft charges in Southern Kentucky. Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the case started when several items and vehicles were stolen from K&A Auto Sales in the Three Point community Tuesday. Deputies found one suspect,...
Indiana man arrested in Jamestown
An Indiana man was arrested in Jamestown Wednesday morning. According to jail records, 47-year-old Robbie Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police and charged with receiving stolen property including a vehicle. Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Lexington man dead after being hit by car
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car. State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle...
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
