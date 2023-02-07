Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human remains found in Owings Mills, investigation underway
BALTIMORE — Skeletal human remains were found Monday afternoon in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said. Detectives from Baltimore County Police responded to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard area after human remains were found in a nearby brush area around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, police said. The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified and determine the cause of death. Homicide detectives and a missing persons unit is now leading the investigation, officials said. "At this time, we are not going to say it's tied to a homicide, but were trying to ascertain...
Nottingham MD
Assaults reported in Carney, Middle River; woman robbed in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, February 6, an individual broke into a business located in the 1700-block of Amuskai Road in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled through the front door in the direction of Chestnut Oak Road.
Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Six Baltimore County schools, senior center closed as manhunt continues
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday six schools will be closed as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. An hours-long barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits," according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
Police: Human remains discovered in Owings Mills
Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains in the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard.
Missing Howard County man found dead in trunk of abandoned rental car in Ohio
Police in Ohio are investigating after a missing Howard County man was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned rental car.
Unknown Man Found Laying In Baltimore Street Dies From Injuries
A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim of the incident died at a nearby hospital, officials say. The unknown victim was found laying in the road around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Baltimore police. Medics arrived to the scene in the 3900 block...
Baltimore residents decry vacant buildings after fatal crash, collapse
Residents in east Baltimore said the city needs to address vacant buildings more quickly after a two-car crash coupled with a building collapse Wednesday night killed a pedestrian and injured five passengers. City police said there were two people inside a stolen car that fled as officers approached and crashed...
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after injuring officer in Md., police say
Baltimore County Police are urging Cockeysville residents to shelter in place as they seek an “armed and dangerous” 24-year-old who they say injured an officer Wednesday afternoon. The officer was shot after police were dispatched to the area of Hollow Road in Cockeysville at about 2:30 p.m. to...
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
'Armed and dangerous' man who fired gun, injured officer prompting shelter-in-place wanted in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for an armed man who fired a gun and injured an officer, sparking a shelter-in-place order for part of Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon.David Emory Linthicum, 24, is considered to be "armed and dangerous," Baltimore County spokesperson Joy Stewart said.Officers told residents near Powers Avenue to shelter-in-place because of the armed man who is on the run.They also told residents to find another location for the night if they could not get home. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries, according to authorities.Police responded to the area of Powers Avenue for a...
Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff
Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
