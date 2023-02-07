ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

WPFO

Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500

BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report

The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its "yellow flag law" that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person's possession following a medical evaluation to determine their...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer

Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
LEBANON, ME
wabi.tv

Pair of Maine leaders to attend State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s outgoing CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Shah, who has been the head of the Maine CDC since 2019, will soon be leaving Maine to join the...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Not Criminally Responsible: What does that really mean?

AUGUSTA, Maine — When we think of our court system, more often than not, a person who is accused of a crime would plead guilty or not guilty. If they plead not guilty, a trial would be held to determine whether the accused is guilty. But what happens if the accused experiences mental illness? And what if that mental illness is so severe that the line between guilty and not guilty becomes blurred. In that blurry place, a person can be guilty of a crime but found not criminally responsible.
AUGUSTA, ME
townline.org

Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine

Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

