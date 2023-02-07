Read full article on original website
Maine Air National Guard welcomes squadron home after six months overseas
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine National Guard welcomes home squadron after six-month deployment overseas. The Maine Air National Guard welcomed home 30 members of a squadron this past week who were overseas for more than six months on deployment. During the deployment, the South Portland-based 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS)...
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Union members look to negotiate contract for state transportation workers
BANGOR, Maine — Union members of the Maine Service Employees Association, Local 1989 of the Service Employees International Union are calling upon the state for better pay and benefits for state transportation workers as they renegotiate their contract. Union member for the Maine Department of Transportation Brian Markey said...
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its "yellow flag law" that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person's possession following a medical evaluation to determine their...
Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer
Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
Pair of Maine leaders to attend State of the Union address
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s outgoing CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Shah, who has been the head of the Maine CDC since 2019, will soon be leaving Maine to join the...
Maine's Deadly Force Review Panel notes similarities in those responded to by police
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report on Tuesday about incidents police officers responded to. Of the 20 cases the panel reviewed since it launched in 2019, all of the incidents involved white men who had weapons "at hand." In 63 percent of...
Not Criminally Responsible: What does that really mean?
AUGUSTA, Maine — When we think of our court system, more often than not, a person who is accused of a crime would plead guilty or not guilty. If they plead not guilty, a trial would be held to determine whether the accused is guilty. But what happens if the accused experiences mental illness? And what if that mental illness is so severe that the line between guilty and not guilty becomes blurred. In that blurry place, a person can be guilty of a crime but found not criminally responsible.
New initiative to help Mainers reckon with — and replace — offensive place names
In 1977, Maine's first Black state representative, Gerald E. Talbot, worked to pass new legislation that attempted to define offensive terms and remove them from geographic sites around the state. But 45 years later, Rachel Talbot Ross, the current state House Speaker and a ninth generation Mainer, says her father's...
U.S. Coast Guard ships breaking the ice along the Penobscot River
BANGOR, Maine — Along the Penobscot River, Tuesday marked the return of the winter tradition of breaking the ice. The U.S. Coast Guard cutters named Thunder Bay, Shackle, Tackle, and Bridle began their mission in Bucksport this morning on an approximate three-hour journey up to the Bangor and Brewer bridge.
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week. A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice...
Canadian mining company promises $100K jobs as it courts support for Katahdin-area project
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A Canadian company that wants to drill for precious metals near Pickett Mountain is visiting Maine municipalities and groups to attract support — and promising high-paying jobs in return. Piscataquis County was the latest stop for a representative of Wolfden Resources, an Ontario-based investment group that...
Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine
Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
