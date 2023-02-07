ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISN

10 year old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mother returns to courtroom

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, who a court has ordered not to be named or have his face shown publicly, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Friday afternoon in court at the juvenile justice facility, the boy was set to have his preliminary hearing, but his public defender told the court she's concerned the boy doesn't understand the legal proceedings and asked he sees a doctor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery

The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
HOMESTEAD, FL
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
CBS Sacramento

Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say

A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
People

Prosecutors Say Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Kids 'Resented' Them. Her Lawyers Say It Was Psychosis

Prosecutors say in the months leading up to the deaths of her three children, Lindsay Clancy documented her feelings in a note on her phone Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother suspected of killing her three children, allegedly wrote that she "resent[ed]" her two oldest kids prior to their deaths, according to prosecutors. Authorities accused Clancy of strangling each of her kids to death with an exercise band on Jan. 24, after she allegedly claimed she heard a man's voice telling her to do so. Clancy, 32, has since pleaded not guilty to two...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
People

Anthony Avalos' 4th Grade Teacher Shares Heartbreaking Note He Wrote Her 2 Weeks Before His Alleged Murder

Anthony Avalos' mother, Heather Barron, and her former live-in boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are currently on trial and charged with the 10-year-old's 2018 murder and torture Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence. Anthony Avalos — the 10-year-old California boy who died in 2018 after days of alleged brutal torture — wrote a letter to his teacher two weeks before his death saying he wanted to stay with her forever. On Wednesday, during the murder trial for Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her former boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, the boy's fourth grade...
LANCASTER, CA
New York Post

5-year-old boy saved by mom after terrifying California mountain lion attack

A 5-year-old boy was “viciously attacked” by a mountain lion that pounced on him without any provocation while the child was hiking in California, with his family Tuesday night, officials said. The boy, who was identified by a relative only as Jack, could have died from his injuries were it not for his mother who carried him to safety from the attack in San Mateo County, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. The incident took place around 6:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near Half Moon Bay, where the 5-year-old was enjoying a hike with his...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

