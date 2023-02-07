Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
Girl, 8, breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: Nassau PD
VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken […]
Armed man carjacked Long Island woman in her driveway, police say
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said. Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at […]
Man fatally shot inside Manhattan smoke shop as gun violence erupts in NYC
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside a smoke shop in Manhattan on Saturday evening, police said. Authorities found Alfred Johnson, 42, with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso inside the smoke shop at 2 West 125th St., near Fifth Avenue, in Harlem just after 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours
In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.
Suspect Nabbed After Stealing Coram Woman's Car At Knifepoint: Police
A suspect was apprehended after robbing a woman at knifepoint and stealing her car in a residential Long Island neighborhood.The woman was sitting in her 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway in Coram on Teller Avenue when the suspect approached her just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.Ac…
NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
Roosevelt Field | Shopping mall in New York
Roosevelt Field is a shopping mall in East Garden City, New York and Uniondale, New York. It was designed by I. M. Pei and is the largest shopping mall on Long Island, in the state of New York, and the tenth largest shopping mall in the United States. It is...
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
A homeless man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau County was arrested Friday afternoon after the latest robbery attempt.
Teen found stabbed to death near Westchester church
Police got a 911 call on Saturday afternoon about a male on the ground in Mount Vernon near North Columbus and East Lincoln Avenues.
Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze
ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment a sailboat bursts into flames, debris flying everywhere, while the owner was on board."I heard a loud boom, explosion, sounded like a bomb," said a witness named Gus, whose yacht was docked nearby. "Boom, echoed off the building. My ears were ringing."He called 911."I came outside. I heard him yelling for help," Gus said.Fire officials say when emergency crews arrived, 44-year old Scott Murray was trapped in the cabin of the boat, underneath debris.He had broken bones...
The most expensive street in America gets the Eric Adams treatment
Past efforts to redesign Fifth Avenue in Manhattan have pitted high-end retailers against transportation advocacy groups.
Nassau County Legislature Honors NCPD Officer Who Saved Life For Top Cop
Recently, the Nassau County Legislature honored 8th Precinct Nassau County Police Officer Chelsea Penn for her heroic rescue of a woman on a train tracks, who was trying to commit suicide. On September 11th, 2022, Officer Penn was on patrol in Hicksville and stopped at a train crossing where the...
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in America
It's certainly not the nicest list, especially if your city is at the top, but there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023.
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Update: Baby safe, not in vehicle stolen in the Bronx, police say
Authorities say they are looking for a purple Honda HRV with New York tags.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted and shoved to the ground Thursday evening in front of 2168 8th Avenue. According to police, the unknown male suspect approached the woman from the front and shoved her to the ground with force. At approximately 5:40 pm, detectives with the 28th Precinct said the victim, a 75-year-old female was walking in front of 2168 8th Avenue, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim from the front and pushed her to the ground. The male individual then fled on foot eastbound on West 117 Street to parts unknown. The woman The post 75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
