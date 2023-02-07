ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

​​Maine State Police Troop F Report, Jan. 2-8, 2023

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Jan. 2-8, 2023, including the following. BLAINE — Cpl. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 1 in Blaine and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. Cpl. Kilcollins stopped the vehicle and spoke with the female operator, who advised she did not have a license. Cpl. Kilcollins ran a license check on the female and her license came back as revoked. Cpl. Kilcollins charged the female with operating after revocation and had the vehicle towed.
Industrial Street Fire Ruled An Accident According To State Fire Marshal

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Fire that destroyed multiple businesses on Industrial Street In Presque Isle on Friday was ruled to have been caused accidentally, according to the State Fire Marshalls Office. The fire started in a welding fabrication shop at the site, According to Shannon Moss, the Spokesperson for...
Presque Isle fire under investigation after building collapses in blaze

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — An investigation is underway after a massive fire Friday destroyed a building in Presque Isle that housed three businesses. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. after getting calls from people driving past the building, which housed Pete’s Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric located at 32-34 Industrial Street, Presque Isle Fire Department Capt. Dylan Cyr said.
