Canadian mining company promises $100K jobs as it courts support for Katahdin-area project
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A Canadian company that wants to drill for precious metals near Pickett Mountain is visiting Maine municipalities and groups to attract support — and promising high-paying jobs in return. Piscataquis County was the latest stop for a representative of Wolfden Resources, an Ontario-based investment group that...
There is new hope for economic revival in Aroostook County
LIMESTONE, Maine — The Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone was once known as the Loring Air Force Base until it closed nearly 30 years ago. Since then, most of that land has been owned by the Loring Development Authority, an independent authority of the state created by the Legislature when the base officially shut down in 1994.
Wind chill records broken across Maine
Wind chills plummeted as low as minus 61 degrees in Frenchville, minus 50 in Houlton and minus 48 in Caribou.
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Jan. 2-8, 2023
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Jan. 2-8, 2023, including the following. BLAINE — Cpl. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 1 in Blaine and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. Cpl. Kilcollins stopped the vehicle and spoke with the female operator, who advised she did not have a license. Cpl. Kilcollins ran a license check on the female and her license came back as revoked. Cpl. Kilcollins charged the female with operating after revocation and had the vehicle towed.
Industrial Street Fire Ruled An Accident According To State Fire Marshal
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Fire that destroyed multiple businesses on Industrial Street In Presque Isle on Friday was ruled to have been caused accidentally, according to the State Fire Marshalls Office. The fire started in a welding fabrication shop at the site, According to Shannon Moss, the Spokesperson for...
Two Teens Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Northern Aroostook
Maine State Police report an 18-year-old Washburn man and a 15-year-old girl were seriously injured Monday afternoon when the SUV they were in drove into the path of another vehicle in Wallagrass, Maine. Troopers say Angel Bubar was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek when he pulled out onto the Sly...
Presque Isle fire under investigation after building collapses in blaze
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — An investigation is underway after a massive fire Friday destroyed a building in Presque Isle that housed three businesses. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. after getting calls from people driving past the building, which housed Pete’s Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric located at 32-34 Industrial Street, Presque Isle Fire Department Capt. Dylan Cyr said.
