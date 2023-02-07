HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Jan. 2-8, 2023, including the following. BLAINE — Cpl. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 1 in Blaine and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. Cpl. Kilcollins stopped the vehicle and spoke with the female operator, who advised she did not have a license. Cpl. Kilcollins ran a license check on the female and her license came back as revoked. Cpl. Kilcollins charged the female with operating after revocation and had the vehicle towed.

HOULTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO