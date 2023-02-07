Read full article on original website
Tennessee football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Josh Heupel and Tennessee football smashed expectations in 2022 and nearly found themselves in the College Football Playoff if not for an injury to Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers were able to upset Alabama and finish the regular season 10-2, adding an 11th win during bowl season against Clemson. This team is going to flirt with the top-10 range to begin the 2023 season and for them to meet expectations, some guys need to step up.
rockytopinsider.com
What New Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Joey Halzle Said Wednesday
Tennessee assistant coach Joey Halzle met with the local media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since Josh Heupel promoted him to offensive coordinator following the 2022 season. Halzle spent the last two seasons as Tennessee’s quarterback coach after coming from Central Florida to Knoxville with Heupel. The former Oklahoma...
wvlt.tv
Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has shifted its focus to the 2023 season with offseason workouts underway and the coaching staff gearing up for the start of spring practice next month. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with...
rockytopinsider.com
Four Tennessee Baseball Players Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams
Four Tennessee baseball players landed on the two Preseason All-SEC Teams voted by the conference’s coaches, the league announced Thursday. Junior right-hander Chase Dollander and sophomore right-hander Chase Burns are the two starting pitchers on the first team while Kansas shortstop transfer Maui Ahuna and super senior reliever Camden Sewell landed on the second team.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Baseballs Ranks In SEC Coaches Preseason Poll
The SEC Coaches picked Tennessee baseball to win the SEC East in the 2023 season, the league office announced Thursday morning. While Tennessee was picked to win the SEC East — receiving 12 of 14 first place votes — they didn’t receive a single vote to win the conference. The league’s coaches picked LSU (11 votes) to win the conference while Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M earned a vote each.
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
rockytopinsider.com
No. 6 Tennessee at Vanderbilt: How To Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds, Prediction
Tennessee is looking to build off its defensive win over Auburn as it heads 180 miles west on Interstate-40 to face instate foe Vanderbilt. The Vols have won 11 straight over Vanderbilt and is looking to get their offense back on track after two disappointing offensive showings last season. Vanderbilt...
Lane Kiffin Touts Son’s Football Skills, Reveals His Top Five Schools
The Rebels coach isn’t wasting any time getting his son noticed by college football programs.
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
‘Roll that beautiful bean footage!’: Peyton Manning to kick off Bush’s Beans’ first ad in The Big Game
Knoxville-based Bush's Beans has released a teaser trailer for its first-ever Big Game ad starring Tennessee trio Peyton Manning, Jay Bush and Duke the spokesdog.
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
WATE
Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order
After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
