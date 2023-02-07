ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FanSided

Tennessee football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Josh Heupel and Tennessee football smashed expectations in 2022 and nearly found themselves in the College Football Playoff if not for an injury to Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers were able to upset Alabama and finish the regular season 10-2, adding an 11th win during bowl season against Clemson. This team is going to flirt with the top-10 range to begin the 2023 season and for them to meet expectations, some guys need to step up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What New Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Joey Halzle Said Wednesday

Tennessee assistant coach Joey Halzle met with the local media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since Josh Heupel promoted him to offensive coordinator following the 2022 season. Halzle spent the last two seasons as Tennessee’s quarterback coach after coming from Central Florida to Knoxville with Heupel. The former Oklahoma...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has shifted its focus to the 2023 season with offseason workouts underway and the coaching staff gearing up for the start of spring practice next month. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four Tennessee Baseball Players Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams

Four Tennessee baseball players landed on the two Preseason All-SEC Teams voted by the conference’s coaches, the league announced Thursday. Junior right-hander Chase Dollander and sophomore right-hander Chase Burns are the two starting pitchers on the first team while Kansas shortstop transfer Maui Ahuna and super senior reliever Camden Sewell landed on the second team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Baseballs Ranks In SEC Coaches Preseason Poll

The SEC Coaches picked Tennessee baseball to win the SEC East in the 2023 season, the league office announced Thursday morning. While Tennessee was picked to win the SEC East — receiving 12 of 14 first place votes — they didn’t receive a single vote to win the conference. The league’s coaches picked LSU (11 votes) to win the conference while Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M earned a vote each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game

With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order

After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested

A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN

