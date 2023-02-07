ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch

With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
Simplemost

New Budweiser Clydesdales foals are hosting a Super Bowl watch party

After announcing the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdales, the ranch where they were born has announced the young horses will be hosting their very own Super Bowl party. The Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where Budweiser has an official breeding facility for their Clydesdales. It marks the first time Anheuser-Busch has hosted a Super Bowl party at the ranch.
BOONVILLE, MO
MyArkLaMiss

This year’s Super Bowl beer ads go beyond Bud

A bevy of booze brands will be in the Super Bowl ad lineup this year. Anheuser-Busch has ended its exclusive advertising sponsorship after more than 30 years. The St. Louis, Missouri, beverage giant will still be the largest alcohol advertiser during the game, with three minutes of national airtime and a 30-second regional Budweiser spot.
MISSOURI STATE
WJHL

Americans expected to eat record amount of chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend

(NEXSTAR) – While Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic game, Americans watching the matchup are expected to eat their way to a new record. Experts estimate that 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend. This is the highest projection on record, according to the National Chicken Council, a […]
Mashed

Peeps Pepsi Has Begun Its 2023 Rollout: Here's Where To Find It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Pepsi may be trailing Coke when it comes to global sales, you can't say it's not trying its darndest to carve out a niche as the soda company with the most, umm, unique range of flavors. In the past, the brand has offered unconventional and limited-edition Pepsi flavors including chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker, and nutmeg soda, and of course, who could forget the 2021 Easter release of Pepsi x Peeps, available only as a sweepstakes prize?
Taste Of Home

We Tried Starry, Pepsi’s New Lemon-Lime Soda—Will It Beat Sprite?

Ready to reach for the stars? Starry soda has arrived. The new caffeine-free lemon-lime drink is Pepsi’s replacement for Sierra Mist. Pepsi hasn’t been resting on its reputation lately, with Pepsi S’mores, Pepsi Nutmeg and Nitro Pepsi all shaking up the cola world, so it’s only natural that the company’s getting jiggy with its lemon-lime offerings, too.
Mashed

Can You Still Buy SURGE Soda Today?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Did a surge of low-grade juvenile delinquency seal the fate of SURGE, the short-lived Coca-Cola product that the soda giant marketed for a time against Pepsi's still-popular Mountain Dew? Well, maybe, according to Soda Pop Craft. But it's just as likely, Soda Pop Craft suggests, that low sales doomed the citrus-flavored soda. Developed by Coca-Cola under the nickname "MDK," signifying an optimistic view that SURGE would become the "Mountain Dew Killer," SURGE, like Mountain Dew, was noted for its high caffeine and sugar content. SURGE had 35 milligrams of caffeine per 8-ounce serving, compared to Mountain Dew's 37 milligrams of caffeine. In terms of sugar, SURGE had 56 grams per 16-ounce serving, while Mountain Dew has 61 grams in the same-size serving.
CNET

The Best Eats to Order Online for Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is upon us. If you're playing host, you don't have to run yourself ragged making every single dish on that game-day party menu. There's delivery, but you can expect long wait times and jacked-up service fees. Take all of that of the equation and snag some delicious and ready-to-go apps, main courses and drinks ahead of time from one of our favorite online food vendors.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Some Super Bowl party snacks will cost less this year

Whether they're Kansas City Chiefs fans, Philadelphia Eagles fans, Rihanna fans or just watching the big game for the commercials, Americans can all cheer for one positive sign this Super Bowl weekend: The prices of some of America's favorite Super Bowl party snacks are going down.In a year of seeing prices overall up 6.5%, barely down from the peak last summer, and food prices up 11.8%, the price decrease in some popular football food cravings is welcomed news as food and beverages are the most popular purchase for people watching the big game around the country this weekend.The price of...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy