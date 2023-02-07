Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: M&M'S Super Bowl ad is one to watch
Staying out of the fray may allow brands to avoid controversy, but they'll miss an opportunity to make memorable marks on our culture, writes Kara Alaimo.
Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch
With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
New Budweiser Clydesdales foals are hosting a Super Bowl watch party
After announcing the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdales, the ranch where they were born has announced the young horses will be hosting their very own Super Bowl party. The Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where Budweiser has an official breeding facility for their Clydesdales. It marks the first time Anheuser-Busch has hosted a Super Bowl party at the ranch.
Pepsi Brings Back a Flavor So Popular Coke Copied It
Pepsi's collaboration with the marshmallow candy brand came out in the spring of 2021.
Budweiser Clydesdales Won't Be in Super Bowl Commercials This Year
During the annual Super Bowl, almost as many people tune in to watch the commercials as they do to watch the game. The Budweiser Clydesdales usually appear in the Super Bowl commercials, but not this year. Article continues below advertisement. After three decades, Budweiser's parent company Anheuser-Busch relinquished its exclusivity...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
This year’s Super Bowl beer ads go beyond Bud
A bevy of booze brands will be in the Super Bowl ad lineup this year. Anheuser-Busch has ended its exclusive advertising sponsorship after more than 30 years. The St. Louis, Missouri, beverage giant will still be the largest alcohol advertiser during the game, with three minutes of national airtime and a 30-second regional Budweiser spot.
Beer Wars: As Budweiser's exclusive hold on Super Bowl ends, rivals gear up for shot at big game
Viewers won’t be limited to just the Bud Bowl, the Clydesdales or well-toned Michelob Ultra drinkers warding off a midlife crisis this Super Sunday.
Budweiser, Pepsi step aside: One advertiser is pushing Super Bowl commercials into new era
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
Americans expected to eat record amount of chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend
(NEXSTAR) – While Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic game, Americans watching the matchup are expected to eat their way to a new record. Experts estimate that 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend. This is the highest projection on record, according to the National Chicken Council, a […]
Peeps Pepsi Has Begun Its 2023 Rollout: Here's Where To Find It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Pepsi may be trailing Coke when it comes to global sales, you can't say it's not trying its darndest to carve out a niche as the soda company with the most, umm, unique range of flavors. In the past, the brand has offered unconventional and limited-edition Pepsi flavors including chocolate marshmallow, graham cracker, and nutmeg soda, and of course, who could forget the 2021 Easter release of Pepsi x Peeps, available only as a sweepstakes prize?
Culver's just switched from Pepsi to Coke. See which major US restaurants serve which soda brands.
For all you die-hard Pepsi fans out there, we understand how hard it can be to find a place to eat that serves your beverage of choice.
We Tried Starry, Pepsi’s New Lemon-Lime Soda—Will It Beat Sprite?
Ready to reach for the stars? Starry soda has arrived. The new caffeine-free lemon-lime drink is Pepsi’s replacement for Sierra Mist. Pepsi hasn’t been resting on its reputation lately, with Pepsi S’mores, Pepsi Nutmeg and Nitro Pepsi all shaking up the cola world, so it’s only natural that the company’s getting jiggy with its lemon-lime offerings, too.
These are the top searched foods in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII, according to Google
Super Bowl LVII is highly anticipated, but for more than just the football game. Dishes including Buffalo chicken dip, queso, bread and more are the top searched recipes for game day.
Can You Still Buy SURGE Soda Today?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Did a surge of low-grade juvenile delinquency seal the fate of SURGE, the short-lived Coca-Cola product that the soda giant marketed for a time against Pepsi's still-popular Mountain Dew? Well, maybe, according to Soda Pop Craft. But it's just as likely, Soda Pop Craft suggests, that low sales doomed the citrus-flavored soda. Developed by Coca-Cola under the nickname "MDK," signifying an optimistic view that SURGE would become the "Mountain Dew Killer," SURGE, like Mountain Dew, was noted for its high caffeine and sugar content. SURGE had 35 milligrams of caffeine per 8-ounce serving, compared to Mountain Dew's 37 milligrams of caffeine. In terms of sugar, SURGE had 56 grams per 16-ounce serving, while Mountain Dew has 61 grams in the same-size serving.
CNET
The Best Eats to Order Online for Super Bowl Sunday
The Super Bowl is upon us. If you're playing host, you don't have to run yourself ragged making every single dish on that game-day party menu. There's delivery, but you can expect long wait times and jacked-up service fees. Take all of that of the equation and snag some delicious and ready-to-go apps, main courses and drinks ahead of time from one of our favorite online food vendors.
What are the most popular, crowd pleasing beers in America for your Super Bowl party?
Let’s say you’re not a beer drinker personally, but you’re throwing a Super Bowl party for guests who are. Or maybe you love beer, but specifically only the hoppiest double IPAs and understand that’s not everyone’s bag. Or hey, maybe you’re just reaaaalllll nostalgic for college and all you ever buy is Keystone Ice. That’s cool, too.
Some Super Bowl party snacks will cost less this year
Whether they're Kansas City Chiefs fans, Philadelphia Eagles fans, Rihanna fans or just watching the big game for the commercials, Americans can all cheer for one positive sign this Super Bowl weekend: The prices of some of America's favorite Super Bowl party snacks are going down.In a year of seeing prices overall up 6.5%, barely down from the peak last summer, and food prices up 11.8%, the price decrease in some popular football food cravings is welcomed news as food and beverages are the most popular purchase for people watching the big game around the country this weekend.The price of...
