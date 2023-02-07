Read full article on original website
Related
Doja Cat Vows To “Keep Doing Deliberate Weird A-s Sh-t” To Troll Illuminati Rumors, Conspiracy Theory Twitter In Shambles
“Playing with people’s ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >,” Doja Cat tweeted Monday.
The far-right is calling this viral Grammy performance 'Satanic.' Don't fall for it.
Depending on which corners of social media you call home, few happenings from the 2023 Grammy awards were as divisive as Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of the song “Unholy.” Was it a historic moment of inclusion or a historic display of a Satanic ritual broadcast to the world?On the one hand, the pair made music history. After winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Smith became the first non-binary artist to win the category, along with Petra who became the first trans woman to win the category.However, not everyone was a fan of their live hell-themed...
Gabrielle Union Responds to People Getting Their ‘Panties in A Twist’ Over Her Cheating Confession
Gabrielle Union is clapping back at those bothered by the unfiltered discussion she had about her past infidelity. The Bring It On actress appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month where she admitted to feeling “entitled” to cheat on her first husband because he also cheated and she was the breadwinner in the relationship.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Caught Creepin,’ Again: T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had A ‘Reckless’ Affair With An Intern In 2015
News of T.J. Holmes' affair with Pettaway comes as the embattled reporter is already facing backlash from his affair with GMA cohost Amy Robach.
Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos
Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night
Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
netflixjunkie.com
Harry and Meghan Falling Apart? Sources Reveal The Prince left Their Montecito Abode with ‘Bite marks’ and ‘Bruises’
Amidst all trenchant controversies and backlashes, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did settle for their happily ever after. As the much-anticipated six-part-docuseries came to an end, the Duke and the Duchess gave the final message that no matter what happens, the two will always have each other’s back. Nevertheless, they did have their fair share of disturbances between themselves.
Pamela Anderson Responds to Criticism Over Her Past #MeToo Comments
Pamela Anderson opened up to Ronan Farrow for Interview magazine's March issue in a broad conversation about her family, career and more. One hot topic that came up was her past view of the #MeToo movement. Farrow tells her, “The spirit of honesty that runs through so much of your...
Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An 'Old Broad' On Live TV
Whoopi Goldberg is a proud "old broad." While kicking off the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View, the show's moderator confronted a heckler who allegedly called her an "old broad" live on air. Goldberg was taking her seat alongside her fellow cohosts when the audience member shouted what they thought would be an insult at her."Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner reportedly asked, as The View cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like,...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
msn.com
‘Today’ Show Posted THAT Infamous Clip Of Katie Couric And Bryant Gumbel Learning What The Internet Is And It’s Still Just As Funny as Ever
Today just reminded us that there was indeed a time before the internet, as bizarre as that may seem. On Thursday, the show’s official Instagram page posted a clip from a 1994 taping in which anchors Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, and Elizabeth Vargas discover the World Wide Web. ‘Can...
BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”
The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
Comments / 0