After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, it has officially been announced by insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania that Kevin Durant is officially a member of the Phoenix Suns. The Brooklyn Nets are trading Durant, along with TJ Warren, for Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029. The blockbuster trade was made after speculation about Durant going out west came out a few weeks ago. Durant will be a part of a three-headed monster between him, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker. For the Nets organization, I believe Joe Tsai has officially put the team in rebuilding mode. With a plethora of young players with potential, they will either serve as trading material or as a unit for the next time the Nets are ready to go far in the playoffs. As of now, the Nets’ potential has gone down tremendously. Cam Thomas’ sudden tear and the additions of Johnson and Bridges can maybe start something new, but the losses of Durant and Irving is a lot to take in. We will see what happens. Nets fans, time to start fresh. Related Article: The Kyrie Irving Era Is Officially Over

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO