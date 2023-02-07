Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hilariously blames Ja Morant for Kevin Durant trade, deadline madness
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point. Remember when Morant declared that he believes...
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Very Disappointing News About Kevin Durant
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Trade Makes Phoenix Suns the NBA's New Power Team
The Kevin Durant trade shifted the balance of power in the NBA.
The Western Conference Looks Stacked With Superstars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving
The Western Conference is currently stacked with a plethora of superstars.
Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade
The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant-Suns trade was a long time coming
The Phoenix Suns have turned the 2023 NBA trade deadline on its head with a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. Alongside Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, Durant is back in the Western Conference to help the Suns get back into championship contention. His tenure with the Brooklyn Nets ends with a bang as he joins a team he has long had an eye for.
The Saga Continues: Durant Gets Traded To Suns
After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, it has officially been announced by insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania that Kevin Durant is officially a member of the Phoenix Suns. The Brooklyn Nets are trading Durant, along with TJ Warren, for Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges and unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029. The blockbuster trade was made after speculation about Durant going out west came out a few weeks ago. Durant will be a part of a three-headed monster between him, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker. For the Nets organization, I believe Joe Tsai has officially put the team in rebuilding mode. With a plethora of young players with potential, they will either serve as trading material or as a unit for the next time the Nets are ready to go far in the playoffs. As of now, the Nets’ potential has gone down tremendously. Cam Thomas’ sudden tear and the additions of Johnson and Bridges can maybe start something new, but the losses of Durant and Irving is a lot to take in. We will see what happens. Nets fans, time to start fresh. Related Article: The Kyrie Irving Era Is Officially Over
Centre Daily
The Hockey News Action Show: NHL Betting for Feb. 7, 2023
It's The Hockey News Action Show with Mike Stephens and Rachel Doerrie. The two preview Tuesday's games from a betting lens with noteworthy pregame stats. For more shows and episodes on the NHL, junior hockey, the AHL, ECHL and women's hockey, check out THN.com/podcast or click on "Podcasts" in the menu.
