California State

Matchy-Matchy! Celebs Who Have Nailed the Monochrome Trend: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, More

By Grace Riley
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Stars are slaying monochromatic outfits and serving Us with their most matchy-matchy looks.

From Princess Kate always looking chic in a single-color pantsuit to Rihanna pairing a mint green dress with a coordinating shawl in 2019, celebrities have gotten creative with the fabulous fad.

As fashionistas know, monochrome dressing consists of wearing the same shade from head to toe. Whether it’s a dress and pair of shoes or a fashionable suit, the colors must be the same.

Kendall Jenner revived the trend in February 2023 when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. The supermodel paired a suede maroon mini dress with opaque matching tights . The elegant frock featured a cowl neckline with a nude lining, gold metal straps and a bodycon fit. To dress up the look even more, the Kardashians star wore a pointed toe pair of heels.

For glam, the California native looked stunning with a dewy face, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner and rosy lips. Her long brunette locks were parted down the middle and blown out.

Taylor Swift showcased her take on the craze at the 65th Annual Grammys that same month. She donned a custom Roberto Cavalli number in navy blue , featuring a long sleeve crop top and floor length skirt. The “All Too Well” singer’s getup included a bit of sparkle with a beaded firework design.

Anne Hathaway is also a fan of monochromatic outfits. When she attended the Valentino Haute Couture Show in July 2022, the Devil Wears Prada star channeled Barbie for the event in a glitzy Valentino mini dress . Her hot-pink frock included long sleeves, a turtleneck and ruffle detail below her bust. She completed the getup with the fuchsia platform pumps and a complimentary shoulder bag.

For glam, the Armageddon Time actress wore her tresses in loose beachy waves and stunted a fresh face and peachy lips.

One of the most timeless single-shade styles was Zendaya ’s number at the 2019 Save the Children Gala. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star stunned in a suit from her 2019 collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. The California native went shirtless underneath the jacket and paired the ensemble with silver Jimmy Choo heels . To add a pop of color to the ivory suit, the actress rocked vibrant red lips.

While the monochromatic trend has been around for decades — especially with Paris Hilton rocking Juicy Couture tracksuits in the early 2000s — the aesthetic experienced a revival in 2021 when Jill Biden , Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris all wore monochromatic looks at the President Joe Biden 's inauguration. The simplicity of the look took over the internet and has been adored ever since.

We’re taking a look back at the best monochromatic looks of all time.

Comments / 0

