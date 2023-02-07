Read full article on original website
Councilman for Hunterdon County borough killed in workplace shooting
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
Mayors form 3 City Coalition to tackle Lehigh Valley-wide issues. What they’re targeting first.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference at Bethlehem’s City Hall, Mayor J. William Reynolds noted that whenever he’s in the company of Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr., someone often remarks to them, “it’s good to see you three together.”. That sight...
Starving Dog Rescued In Philly Recovering In NJ
A starving dog rescued from Philadelphia streets has found a foster home in part thanks to Crown Veterinary Specialists of Lebanon, NJ.That's where the emaciated 3-year-old pit bull mix named Pandora was recovering during the past week after being rescued by Outcast Rescue of Catasauqua, PA. Pan…
Unavailable, unaffordable: Bethlehem tackles Lehigh Valley-wide housing crisis
The numbers projected onto a screen during a community meeting Wednesday night in Bethlehem were “so overwhelming that there can be some level of despair,” a city consultant acknowledged. About 140 people were in attendance to learn about the city’s efforts to get a handle on a worsening...
Rent prices skyrocketed in 14 N.J. counties, including Warren, since start of pandemic
Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Business associate arrested in death of missing Pa. mom: report
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by friend and business associate Blair Watts on Jan. 3. As of Thursday morning, he’s been taken into custody in connection to her death, police confirmed. According to serval reports including CBS Philadelphia, Brown was found dead in a shallow...
Bethlehem pizzeria damaged by fire ahead of busy Super Bowl. Apartment tenants left homeless.
A Bethlehem restaurant gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday was damaged Thursday morning in a two-alarm blaze, a city fire official said. Flames ignited sometime around 6:30 a.m. at Paranormal Pizza, 554 N. New St. in Bethlehem. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Craig Hoffert told lehighvalleylive.com everyone evacuated safely, including approximately...
2nd NJ councilmember fatally shot in a week in an 'isolated incident'
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township on Wednesday morning.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
The Ring Magazine
Boxing gym in one of Philly’s roughest neighborhoods seeks public’s help after fire
Pivott Boxing Academy is used to lending a helping hand. Based in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, which was described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “the poorest neighborhood in America’s poorest big city,” the gym provides boxing instruction to children and adults of all ages. With few...
Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
Pa. residents report early morning boom that shook houses. But what caused it?
Folks in Bucks County were awakened over the weekend by a boom so loud that many of them said it rattled windows in their homes. But nobody seems to know for sure exactly what caused it. “Anybody else in Bucks County, PA heard that massive explosion,” one person posted on...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
local21news.com
Robot on the run! "Marty" makes daring escape from Giant Food Store
Northampton County, PA (WHP) — He's a common sight for shoppers at Giant Food Stores, "Marty" the Robot diligently surveys the aisles day in and day out, watching for potential hazards. But, one "Marty" apparently decided to try and make his great escape recently in Hellertown, Northampton County. And...
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
