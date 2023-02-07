ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Councilman for Hunterdon County borough killed in workplace shooting

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Starving Dog Rescued In Philly Recovering In NJ

A starving dog rescued from Philadelphia streets has found a foster home in part thanks to Crown Veterinary Specialists of Lebanon, NJ.That's where the emaciated 3-year-old pit bull mix named Pandora was recovering during the past week after being rescued by Outcast Rescue of Catasauqua, PA. Pan…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Rent prices skyrocketed in 14 N.J. counties, including Warren, since start of pandemic

Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Ring Magazine

Boxing gym in one of Philly’s roughest neighborhoods seeks public’s help after fire

Pivott Boxing Academy is used to lending a helping hand. Based in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, which was described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “the poorest neighborhood in America’s poorest big city,” the gym provides boxing instruction to children and adults of all ages. With few...
TAPinto.net

Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy