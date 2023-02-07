ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

How wand selection works in Hogwarts Legacy

What’s a witch or wizard without their wand? In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll start off with a hand-me-down wand, but you’ll soon make your way to Ollivanders to find the right wand for you. You can keep the wand that chose you, or you can customize your wand’s...
Distractify

Choosing Your House in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Changes the Gameplay Experience

When Feb. 10 rolls around, the controversial open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy will launch and continue the wizarding school's tradition of separating students with the magical sorting hat. As usual across the franchise, the esoteric hat will determine how students become sorted into one of the four different houses: Gryffindor,...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery

Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
Polygon

How to link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts in Hogwarts Legacy

It’s worth linking your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts for a more personalized Hogwarts Legacy experience. This involves a couple of quizzes to find which Hogwarts house you belong to and the right wand for you. Though you can do this in the game, connecting your accounts ahead of time means you can get the ball rolling now.
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't ...
Polygon

Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version

Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
ComicBook

GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
dexerto.com

Hogwarts Legacy hits major Steam milestone overtaking Fallout 4

Hogwarts Legacy might still be in early access, but it has leapfrogged Fallout 4 to rack up a major milestone on Steam. The Harry Potter spinoff game overtook Fallout 4’s record on February 7 – the day early access started up – becoming the most-watched single-player game in Twitch history.
ComicBook

New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature

Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
SlashGear

Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can

It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
Distractify

The Long-Awaited 'Pikmin 4' Is Almost Here — Here's What We Know About the Upcoming Game

As one of the largest gaming companies in the world, Nintendo has built its reputation on all sorts of classic characters and recognizable mascots. Mario has long fueled the company with several ongoing games and even an animated Hollywood feature film coming out later this year. Link's adventure continues in The Legend of Zelda from the massively-successful Breath of the Wild to a direct sequel in Tears of the Kingdom. Then there's the quirky but well-loved world of Pikmin.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users' Long Wait for Game Is Finally Over

A game that was supposed to come to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 has finally been added, and all subscribers, no matter the tier or platform can check it out. This is to say it doesn't matter if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, and it doesn't matter ...
