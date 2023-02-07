Read full article on original website
aarp.org
6 New Adults-Only Resorts
Looking for a kid-free escape? These six new properties offer sophisticated suites, indulgent spa amenities and gourmet meals for travelers age 21 and up. Prices vary depending on the property and the season, but expect a nightly range from $341 at the Key West Ridley House in Florida to $1,800 at Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona.
msn.com
The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Starting at Less Than $300 a Night
Mexico is one of the most popular destinations in the world for all-inclusive resorts, with properties lining both of its coasts. And while booking an all-inclusive property may seem like a big investment up front, they can end up saving you money overall when you factor in the lack of food, beverage, and activity costs.
TravelPulse
The Importance of Wedding Tourism in Quintana Roo
Undoubtedly one of the trending places to get married in Mexico is Tulum, Quintana Roo. It is a place that has been described as paradise itself. In addition to its spectacular scenery, you can find fun, relaxation, fine dining and everything you need to achieve the wedding of your dreams.
Prince’s Massive Former Estate in Turks and Caicos Is Now Available for Vacation Rentals
Want to vacation like Prince? It’s as easy as booking this new Turks & Caicos offering. Fans of the late Purple Rain singer can now stay at his former private villa, the glamorous Emara Estate, found within the tropical archipelago. Sitting on eight acres of land in Providenciales, the 17-bedroom mansion has every bit of glitz and high style that you’d expect a rock star pad to have, including unobstructed views of that famous clear-blue ocean from every vantage point. And you’re in luck: 33 of your friends and family can tag along on the tranquil getaway, as the expansive property...
cruisefever.net
Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer
Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
Florida is Said to be Home to the Most Romantic Private Island in America, and one of the Most Romantic Nearby Hotels
There are different types of trips and vacations that people take for special occasions. Sometimes, they go with their families. Other times, they go for business. But at certain "special" times during the year, they take a trip with their sweetheart because they're looking for a romantic outing that the two of them can share.
Beaches of Cuba
Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
maharaniweddings.com
An Unforgettable Wedding at JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort and Spa
Are you searching for the perfect destination for your South Indian wedding? Look no further than the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort and Spa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This luxurious resort offers stunning views of the Sea of Cortez and the Baja Peninsula, elegant event spaces, specialized services, and amenities that will make your special day one to remember. Ladies, whether you envision an intimate ceremony or a grand reception, this resort has everything you need to make your dream wedding a reality. So read on to discover why the JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort and Spa should be at the top of your list for your destination wedding!
Inside a 19th-Century Building That Been Transformed Into a Luxury Hotel in the South of France
Looks like there’s a new glam hotel splashing down in the French Riviera. After expanding throughout Europe for the past year, Anantara Hotels & Resorts is welcoming its newest property in the South of France. Located along Nice’s signature boardwalk in the Golden Square, the luxe resort is housed inside a 19th-century heritage building that has been given a second life thanks to an extensive two-year renovation. The hotel’s neoclassical decor embodies that rich 175-year-old history with its Belle Èpoque–era ambiance, neutral palette and golden accents; the aesthetic and overall design were helmed jointly by the award-winning David Collins Studio,...
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
CBS Austin
American Queen Voyages shares what's new in river cruising
Travel has seen a great shift in the past few years, and many are now looking at travel from a completely different perspective. American travelers are seeking out unique, mindful trips including domestic destinations that are a bit closer to home yet still hold a sense of adventure. Cindy D’Aoust, President of American Queen Voyages joined us with more about these unique river cruises.
The Blonde Abroad
Travel Bucket List for 2023
Every year, I like to put together a “travel bucket list” with inspiration for the coming year…a mood board for adventures, if you will. In taking a look at Expedia’s travel trends for 2023, it was really fun to see that so many of our thoughts about travel line up.
The Four Seasons Wants to Help You Road Trip Through the Alps in a Luxury Car
Four Seasons wants to take your road trips up a gear. Following the success of its first driving experience through Tuscany last year, the hospitality behemoth has announced two new itineraries for 2023 that will showcase the European Alps and Napa Valley, respectively. From behind the wheel of a luxury car—your own or a high-end rental—you will travel customized routes designed to highlight the scenery. There will, of course, be pit stops at top-tier restaurants and hotels along the way, as well as curated experiences to connect you with the local culture. “Four Seasons Drive Experience is a natural extension of who we...
cruiseaddicts.com
Take the Family to Europe this Summer with Emerald Cruises’ Dedicated Family River Cruises
Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to navigate the maze of logistics required to plan for a family of four to see the highlights of Europe. This summer, Emerald Cruises is offering an easier way to take the kids and even the extended family to Europe: a Family River Cruise onboard one of their award-winning Star-Ships.
SFGate
Ready for Its Close-Up: Gabor Estate in Palm Springs Slinks Onto the Market for $3.8M
Does the idea of owning a fabulous, flamingo-pink, luxury home appeal to you? Then run, don't walk, to Palm Springs, CA. Intrigued? Well, there's more: It once belonged to "the Kardashians of the 1960s and '70s." This marvelous, midcentury modern estate—where Hollywood's world-famous Gabor sisters lived—is available for $3.8 million....
What I pack in my Disneyland fanny pack
Fanny packs are ideal for warmer months and days that I'm not going to be in the parks from the moment they open until the last sparkle of the fireworks fades away.
getawaycouple.com
Baja Camping for Beginners
If you have never camped in Baja, you haven’t been camping. Picture this: A night under the star-lit sky as you perched on the cliffs, with the waves crashing below you. There’s nothing but the open road, taco street stands, and fresh food markets beckoning you along the journey through Baja. But maybe you’re a bit intimidated when camping in foreign places.
travelmag.com
3 of the Best Yoga Retreats in Santorini
The Greek island of Santorini is the playground of the gods, but it’s also a yogis’ paradise, combining sun, sea, and seclusion. Here are three of the best yoga retreats in which to soak up this idyllic setting. Sun salutations overlooking the Aegean Sea, anyone? Vinyasa on a...
