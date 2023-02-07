ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State

Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score

Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEATHERFORD, OK
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

How to watch: No. 6 Tennessee basketball at Vanderbilt

No. 6 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) hits the road on Wednesday night to face Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC) in the second matchup of the season between the two programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) will have the call on the SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
PHOENIX, NY

