The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Three observations from Rupp Arena as John Calipari and Kentucky are dominated by Eric Musselman and Arkansas in a key SEC game.
Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Steve Francis tried hard to reconsider playing for the Vancouver Grizzlies — the team that drafted him.
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
The traditional 2023 National Signing Day has come and gone and with just about all of this year's recruits already on their way to school, it's time to get a look ahead to the college football recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle. As you may expect, it's a lot of the usual suspects when looking ...
No. 6 Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) hits the road on Wednesday night to face Vanderbilt (11-12, 4-6 SEC) in the second matchup of the season between the two programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) will have the call on the SEC...
UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
