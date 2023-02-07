Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A unique McDonogh 35 wrestling program enters its first state tournament
McDonogh 35 is the only New Orleans public school of its kind to have a wrestling program, and the Roneagles will send five wrestlers to the state tournament Friday in Bossier City. The first-year program began after biology teacher Voltaire Casino told one of his students, Kevin Boyd, about his...
NOLA.com
Here's when and where the USFL's New Orleans Breakers will be playing games in 2023
The 2023 USFL season is fast approaching, and the New Orleans Breakers again won't be playing games anywhere near the Crescent City. A year after the USFL played all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama, the league announced schedules for each of its eight teams on Tuesday. Former NFL offensive...
NOLA.com
A district title was on the line as Shaw and Landry did batltle. Here's how things played out.
Landry guard Franswa Neal stole the ball then scored against contact with 24 seconds left, lifting the Buccaneers to a 60-58 District 10-4A victory on Tuesday at Landry. With 10-4A playing only one round, the win gave Landry (19-9, 3-0) the district championship. Shaw, in its first year in 10-4A after winning 9-5A last season, is 20-8, 2-1.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
NOLA.com
Commercial fishers rail against Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion plan at hearing
Opponents of the state's controversial plans to construct two large sediment diversions to rebuild coastal land used a Wednesday night public hearing to rail against the upcoming projects, warning of harm to commercial fishing in the area. Representatives of commercial oyster growers, fishers and a variety of community groups objected...
fox7austin.com
Guns, $41K cash found after New Orleans murder suspect arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A New Orleans homicide suspect was arrested in Austin by the members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Anderson Dixon, 20, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District...
KTBS
Louisiana Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII museum
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 3673rd Support Maintenance Company, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, headquartered in New Orleans, held a departure ceremony in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 3. “I would like to thank...
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to roll through NOLA area, here’s where to get your fix
If you want to get your fix before that 27-foot-long weiner on wheels heads out of the area, here's where to go!
Recall is closer to goal than they realized, says co-organizer
Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say the number of required signatures is not quite as high as they first thought.
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
Jefferson Parish Council calls for support of purchase of Avondale site
AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Council passed a resolution on Wednesday with all members voting in favor of a bond request from the Port of South Louisiana to purchase the Avondale Global Gateway. The Port of South Louisiana entered a $445 million agreement in January to purchase the...
antigravitymagazine.com
Recall and Response
On oak-lined St. Charles Avenue, a grand estate has its fences adorned with giant banners that read “‘Save’ New Orleans.” This was a response to a number of emerging controversies and national headlines alleging the misuse of taxpayer dollars by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As Mayor Cantrell accumulated notoriety, citizens also pointed to issues that have persisted around the city for years, including stagnant road projects and staggering gun violence.
Belle Chasse man cited for fishing violations, over 800 lbs unreported red snapper without trip tickets
A Belle Chasse man has been cited by The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) after alleged fishing violations.
Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District
A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
2 dead, 3 wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
WWL-TV
10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: No chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
