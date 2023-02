A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park. | Photo by Texas Parks & Wildlife

A rendering of the campsite at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park. | Rendering by Bennett Partners

The Texas State Parks program was created in 1923, but it was initially conceptualized as a collection of roadside attractions for travelers. It wasn’t until Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal that the program expanded, resulting in more than 50 parks.

Today, the park system encompass more than 630,000 acres across 89 parks.

There are currently 10 atate parks in North Texas and the opening of Palo Pinto will make 11.

The state acknowledges that much of its parkland is located on the lands of Indigenous peoples. Learn more about Native American history in Texas.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

A rendering overview of the campsite at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park. | Rendering by Bennett Partners

For the first time in, a new state park is set to open in North Texas. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park — will open at thein coordination with the centennial celebration of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).As part of the, the TPWD is hosting a series of events including ranger-guided walks and hikes across. We thought we’d take part in our own celebration by highlighting the, starting with the newest addition in Palo Pinto., let’s learn a bit more aboutKnown as the “hill country of the north,” the park will sit onwith several 1,400-ft peaks, the 90-acre Tucker Lake, and two creeks. There will also beof hiking, biking, and horse riding trails, along with Bennett Partners will work on design elements for the. According to TPWD, the buildings will be light on the land andof live oaks, post oaks, and pecan trees.Private funds raised by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation and Field & Future by H-E-B will be leveraged withto construct the roads, utilities, buildings, and other facilities necessary to open the park. Fundraising is still underway, and officials are hoping for aby late 2023.