Adopt-a-Street in Austin
Does litter really bug you ? Because true Austinites Don’t Mess with Texas .
Local Adopt-a-Street or Adopt-a-Highway programs are committed to keeping roadways litter-free by organizing frequent clean-ups. Here’s how to get involved.
Adopt-a-Street partners are given cleaning supplies and guidance from Keep Austin Beautiful . To apply, groups must:
Local Adopt-a-Street or Adopt-a-Highway programs are committed to keeping roadways litter-free by organizing frequent clean-ups. Here’s how to get involved.
Adopt-a-Street partners are given cleaning supplies and guidance from Keep Austin Beautiful . To apply, groups must:
- Adopt a segment of at least half a mile within Austin city limits for two years.
- Organize at least four clean-ups per year and submit reports.
- Pay an annual fee ranging from $100-$1,500, depending on the group’s size.
- Assemble a volunteer group, as individuals are not eligible to adopt a street.
- Apply here .
- Adopt a two-mile stretch of non-Interstate highway for at least two years.
- Agree to pick up litter quarterly, or more in high-traffic areas.
- Apply here .
Comments / 0