Austin, TX

Adopt-a-Street in Austin

 2 days ago
You’ll know if a street is adopted by a little green or blue sign.

Photo by Keep Austin Beautiful

Does litter really bug you ? Because true Austinites Don’t Mess with Texas .

Local Adopt-a-Street or
Adopt-a-Highway programs are committed to keeping roadways litter-free by organizing frequent clean-ups. Here’s how to get involved.


Adopt-a-Street partners are given cleaning supplies and guidance
from Keep Austin Beautiful . To apply, groups must:
  • Adopt a segment of at least half a mile within Austin city limits for two years.
  • Organize at least four clean-ups per year and submit reports.
  • Pay an annual fee ranging from $100-$1,500, depending on the group’s size.
  • Assemble a volunteer group, as individuals are not eligible to adopt a street.
  • Apply here .
Anyone, including individuals, can adopt a highway for free. Participants must:
  • Adopt a two-mile stretch of non-Interstate highway for at least two years.
  • Agree to pick up litter quarterly, or more in high-traffic areas.
  • Apply here .

