Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a rare appearance with his girlfriend — here's what we know about the couple

Jalen Hurts walks with Boy Burrows after winning the NFC Championship game. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is dating Bryonna Burrows. They met at the University of Alabama.

They are rarely seen together but did make an appearance after the biggest win of his career.

Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

After the biggest win of Jalen Hurts' career , he took the moment to introduce the world to his girlfriend.

The sight came after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. As Hurts was walking off the field, he was photographed holding hands with a woman identified by Getty Images as Bryonna "Bry" Burrows.

Both Hurts and Burrows keep most of their private life out of the public eye, so some fans were surprised to see them so open about their relationship on such a big stage.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

While it is unclear how long the two have been dating, according to the popular Philadelphia sports site Crossing Broad , they met at the University of Alabama in 2016. Before transferring to the University of Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts played three years at Bama under Nick Saban and led the Crimson Tide to the 2017 championship game.

Who is Bry Burrows?

We don't know much about Burrows, but she has a LinkedIn page and appears to have a successful career of her own.

She graduated from Alabama in 2017 with a double-major in Spanish and Political Science. She then earned an MBA at Bama, where she was the MBA class vice president and the Manderson case team captain.

As captain of the case team, Burrows led her team to a win at the 2019 SEC MBA Case Competition , designed to "showcase their students' skills at solving simulated, real-world problems that cover the spectrum of business disciplines."

Burrows has worked at IBM for the past three years as an AI partner.

Presumably, this week she will also be a Philadelphia Eagles fan at the Super Bowl .