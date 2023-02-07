ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady still feels like he can play, but 'now's the time' for retirement

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Tom Brady's brain convinced him "it's time to do other things" and hang up his football cleats "for good." However, his body may still be telling him something completely different.

For the first time since his official retirement announcement on Feb. 1, Brady elaborated on his decision-making process, speaking with host Jim Gray on their weekly "Let's Go" podcast .

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said part of him still wants to keep going, even though he'd be 46 by the time next season's training camp rolls around.

“There’s always gonna be a part that wants to play and a part of me that, you know, feels like I can play,” Brady said. “I think there’s just a decision to know that it’s the right time. So I think for me it’s more of just, it’s gonna end at some point, and I think now’s the time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dj3cn_0kfYtSVN00
Tom Brady walks off the field in the final minute of his last NFL game, a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in this year's wild card round of the playoffs. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

Brady said his love for the game is still strong, though he did tell talk show host Collin Cowherd earlier Monday that he'll wait until the 2024 season to begin his broadcasting career with Fox.

That possibly would keep the door open for him to un-retire and play one more season.

"It’s not that I can’t do it. It’s not that I wouldn’t want to do it. It’s not that I wouldn’t be excited to play. I love playing football. I’ve loved playing football since I was a kid on the street on Portola Drive," Brady said. "I think it’s just a decision that it’s time to do other things.”

One other possibility: Brady could come out of retirement to sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots, the team he led to six of his seven Super Bowl titles. And then retire again.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he'd be open to the idea .

"I'd love to do it," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told USA TODAY on Sunday night, "but one way or another, he is a New England Patriot. All of America knows that."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady still feels like he can play, but 'now's the time' for retirement

