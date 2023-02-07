Live Updates | Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies
By AP
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
2 days ago
The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck in Turkey and Syria has soared above 7,200 people. Turkey’s emergency management agency said Tuesday evening that the total number of deaths in the country had passed 5,400, with some 31,000…
A survivor of a powerful earthquake which has killed at least 1,200 people in Turkey and Syria has shared footage of the aftermath.This video from Malatya reportedly shows the scene where a hotel once stood, now reduced to rubble.Crews are frantically searching for survivors with thousands of people injured and feared to be underneath the debris.USGC has since confirmed a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras. The epicentre of the first earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, and it struck in the early hours of Monday, 6 February.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyNHS strikes: Health minister asks nurses to suspend action for pay negotiationsEpsom College headteacher found dead in school with husband and daughter
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
A powerful earthquake and numerous large aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 6. Videos showed the devastating scenes where thousands have been killed or injured. The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Nurdağı, Turkey, in the middle of the night on Feb. 6,...
Two children were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region. The earthquake has killed thousands, while rescue teams race to find survivors.Feb. 6, 2023.
Photos from above show damage in Syria after an earthquake struck in Turkey. More than 7,200 people were killed in the quake. Aerial photos out of Syria show a different vantage point of the destruction after a major earthquake shook struck in Turkey. Damage was reported in both countries, and more than 7,200 have been reported dead.
A newborn girl has been rescued from under a collapsed building in Syria, with its mother having given birth while buried under the rubble in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country and Turkey. The baby was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.The baby was the only member of her family to survive the building collapse on Monday in the small...
A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
More than 11,000 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday
Heartbreaking images continue to emerge from Turkey and Syria as the death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake rises.
On Tuesday, AFP's Adem Atlan photographed father Mesut Hancer holding the hand of his daughter Irmak, 15, after she died beneath rubble in Kahramanmaras, near the earthquake's epicenter.
The girl's hand can be seen stretched out from underneath concrete slabs that collapsed on top of her during the fatal...
A chandelier in a building in Turkey swung as a powerful earthquake - the deadliest since a tremor near Istanbul in 1999 killed more than 17,000 - struck the country on Monday, 6 February.At least 3,700 people have died after after both earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Turkey and Syria.According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Moment resident is rescued from half-collapsed buildingSecond earthquake reduces Turkey buildings to rubbleSyria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
