RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House will hear and likely vote on a Medicaid expansion measure next week, a key legislator said. The bill's introduction this week, along with comments Thursday from Senate leader Phil Berger, reaffirms that a deal on expansion and perhaps other health care access reforms hasn't yet been reached between the two chambers. But it also means that accepting expansion remains a priority for Republicans during this year's chief General Assembly work session.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO