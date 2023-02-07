ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

South Dakota lawmakers seek foreign-owned land investigation

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota lawmakers are advancing a number of bills that would curb Chinese influence in South Dakota's farmland amid concerns among Republican leaders after a spy balloon was spotted and shot down last week. Republican Rep. Will Mortenson proposed Thursday investigating partnerships between landowners and foreign...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Racial tensions in Mississippi echoed in Missouri Thursday, as Black Democratic lawmakers accused the state's Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as prosecutor in St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department

MCCARRAN, NEV. — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
NEVADA STATE
Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

OMAHA, NEB. — The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety.
OHIO STATE
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on

RENO, NEV. — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation's largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries.
NEVADA STATE
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism

ORLANDO, FLA. — Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports. The Florida High School Athletic Association axed the questions on Thursday after listening to a flood of complaints...
FLORIDA STATE
Bill raising riot penalties in North Carolina clears House

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
North Carolina Medicaid expansion measure back before House

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House will hear and likely vote on a Medicaid expansion measure next week, a key legislator said. The bill's introduction this week, along with comments Thursday from Senate leader Phil Berger, reaffirms that a deal on expansion and perhaps other health care access reforms hasn't yet been reached between the two chambers. But it also means that accepting expansion remains a priority for Republicans during this year's chief General Assembly work session.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WARD LENZ: The day the irony died

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ward Lenz is executive director of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association. He was former director of the North Carolina State Energy Office and an energy data analyst for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sixty-four years ago a plane crashed just outside Mason City, Iowa killing Buddy Holly,...
IOWA STATE
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested Wednesday in the gymnasium of an elementary...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World's self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay." The bill would leave the district intact but...
FLORIDA STATE
DA says libel case against N. Carolina Attorney General over

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor said Thursday that campaign-related charges won't be pursued further against Attorney General Josh Stein or his aides, one day after an appeals court ruled the political libel law her office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. Wake County District Attorney...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
More school safety funding to come, NC lawmakers say

Expect more school safety funding in the next state budget, the North Carolina Senate’s top leader said Thursday. Lawmakers will also consider policy changes, though it may be months before consensus emerges on detailed proposals. Interest is high. After a rash of threats and lockdowns, Wake County’s school board...
What NC lawmakers are doing to address school safety

With the string of school lockdowns, threats, guns in schools and actual shootings recently, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie found out what state leaders and lawmakers are doing to solve the problem. With the string of school lockdowns, threats, guns in schools and actual shootings recently, WRAL Capitol Bureau...
