travellemming.com
Best Time to Visit Alaska (When to Go in 2023)
The best time to visit Alaska is between May and September. There’s never a bad time of the year to visit Alaska. It depends on what you are hoping to do and see. The amount of things to do and see in the Last Frontier is as vast as the state itself!
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
alaskasnewssource.com
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Southeast Alaska drug taskforce seizes meth shipment, arrests 2. Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon. Senator Sullivan suggested heightened public transparency on the balloon, and the wider ramifications for national security, to keep Americans informed. Girdwood housing development postponed...
850wftl.com
UAP EP 63 The Alaska Triangle & The Week From Hell
If you thought the Bermuda Triangle was notorious for disappearances, just wait until you hear what’s happened in the Alaska Triangle! How could a military transport plane go missing without a trace for over 70 years? There’s so much more to this and it might go deeper than what we see on the surface when we start to make all of these connections…
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 09, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Incoming snow for Southcentral, as storm moves east of the Aleutians
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Persistent flurries are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska as overcast skies struggled to move out of the region. While we’re seeing some clearing this morning, clouds are already quickly building in from the southwest. This comes ahead of the area of low pressure that brought high winds and snow to the Aleutians. While some areas of wintry mix and breezy conditions will continue for the islands into the evening hours, the greatest impacts are shifting north and east with the movement of the low.
alaskasnewssource.com
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Assembly is suing to get answers from the Mayor...
alaskasnewssource.com
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee...
alaskasnewssource.com
Big storms, high winds and warnings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Daylight is slowly increasing across the state, but there is plenty of winter left to get past before spring rolls around — and two strong winter storms are affecting Alaska. Strong winds gusting to more than 50 mph hit the Aleutians today, with Adak, Atka,...
khns.org
Tanner Crab Fishery to open on Sunday
The tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers are facing low prices, and bitter crab disease is expected to reduce the sellable catch. The tanner crab fishery will start on Sunday. Typically sixty to eighty boats participate throughout Southeast. This year the prices are expected to be...
ktoo.org
More Southeast Alaska communities set to join opposition to lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
alaskareporter.com
Senate group briefed on future of Cook Inlet gas
The heads of Alaska’s Railbelt utilities last week that clean energy projects and new natural gas solutions are among the ways they plan to fill the gap between demand and supply of Cook Inlet natural gas, which a new state report says is getting smaller. Homer Electric Association General...
ktoo.org
Ketchikan schools, facing deep staffing cuts, look to Legislature for help
School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. In Ketchikan, district officials are looking at cutting nearly 60 positions, but they’re hopeful that the Alaska Legislature will ease the pressure by boosting state education funding. Ketchikan’s school district is looking...
