ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Persistent flurries are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska as overcast skies struggled to move out of the region. While we’re seeing some clearing this morning, clouds are already quickly building in from the southwest. This comes ahead of the area of low pressure that brought high winds and snow to the Aleutians. While some areas of wintry mix and breezy conditions will continue for the islands into the evening hours, the greatest impacts are shifting north and east with the movement of the low.

ALASKA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO