ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

KSR Gameday: Kentucky hosts Arkansas in battle of bubble teams

With less than a month left in the regular season, Kentucky needs to start winning some big games to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble. Tonight is the first of six Quad 1 games left on the schedule. At 9 p.m., Kentucky hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC), another preseason top-ten team now simply striving to make the Big Dance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Wildcats Today

WATCH: Nick Mingione Speaks at UK Baseball Media Day

Kentucky baseball head coach Nick Mingione spoke to media on Wednesday afternoon at the team's media day.  Entering his seventh season as UK skipper, Mingione touched on the new-look roster, what he's expecting from his pitching staff and position players, dealing with the grueling SEC ...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy