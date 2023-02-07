Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
smilepolitely.com
Get your Culture here: Valentine’s edition
Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is upon us. You may have no interest in participating in this Hallmark holiday in any sort of way, and that’s a totally understandable position to take. However, I am going to pose some suggestions for taking advantage of the opportunities that the holiday provides, regardless of your relationship status. There really are some worthy experiences to have that go well beyond the traditional roses/chocolates/romance vibe (though it’s also totally fine if you are into that vibe). If you are planning for this to be an especially romantic time for you, be sure to look back at Tom’s suggestions for make-out spots in Downtown Champaign and Urbana. He offers some pitfalls to avoid, as well as perfect lip-locking locations.
smilepolitely.com
United Way’s Community Essentials Grant Application opens on March 1st
For fiscal year 2024, United Way of Champaign County has $600,000 to distribute to help fund organizations whose services “are designed to meet physical needs (such as food and water, safety, shelter, and healthcare) as well as help navigating and accessing complex human service systems (identification and documentation, technology, and resource navigation).”
smilepolitely.com
Five things in arts this month: February 2023
Whether this month finds you celebrating love with partners or friends, or has you craving some art-filled me time, the February arts calendar offers plenty of ways to fill your heart and mind. The five arts experiences listed below are themselves celebrations. Author Ekta Garg has a new book out. The Theatre Studies New Work Project celebrates and nurtures what producer Latrelle Bright describes as “stories students desire to tell and ideas they are curious about exploring.” Groove is in the Art shines a disco ball of a spotlight on C-U’s maker scene. You get the idea. So forget the flowers and chocolate and indulge in an experience that celebrates your favorite flavor of the arts.
smilepolitely.com
Learn about “Experimental Intercultural Collaboration” with Lukas Ligeti
Lukas Ligeti is a composer and percussionist who will be giving a lecture at the Spurlock Museum at the University of Illinois at 4:30 p.m. on February 14th. His lecture, “Experimental Intercultural Collaboration: Composing and Improvising with Music of the World,” is part of the MILLERCOMM Lecture Series through the Center for Advanced Study. In it he will “share his experiences working with music from non-western traditions, especially those from Africa. He will also relate the gratifications and challenges of intercultural collaborations from a creative musician’s standpoint, including possible future directions of music technology.” It’s hosted by the School of Music.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carle at the Riverfront Provides a Look Inside; with Operations Beginning Feb 19th
Danville’s new CARLE AT THE RIVERFRONT medical campus held their “First Look for Community Leaders and Partners” Wednesday morning (Feb 8th), as they prepare to begin operations on Sunday February 19th. Carle Director of Ambulatory Operations Heather Tucker says once all the services from Carle’s Fairchild and Vermilion locations are moved in, this will be an outpatient facility of robust healthcare services.
smilepolitely.com
Watch The Magic Stump at The Virginia Theatre on February 19th
The Magic Stump, a documentary that “tells the story of an Illinois tree stump that’s attracted a phenomenal variety of wintering raptors through the years, including two rare Prairie Falcons,” will be screened — for free — at The Virginia Theatre on Sunday, February 19th.
smilepolitely.com
Prepare yourself for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday, February 9th, and it’s time to make pizza plans to celebrate. Where can we find good pizza in Champaign-Urbana? Last April, our readers voted in our very competitive Pizza Tournament of 32 pizza joints to crown Manolo’s the Champion of Smile Politely‘s Pizza Tournament with second place going to Papa Del’s.
smilepolitely.com
Get your Saturday morning cartoon fix with The Queen’s Cartoonists
Those of us of a certain generation have fond memories of parking ourselves in front of the T.V. on Saturday mornings with a bowl of cereal to watch cartoons. It didn’t really matter which cartoons, just whatever the networks were showing us for that block of three to four hours.
smilepolitely.com
We are looking for a Music Editor
Our Music section covers a wide variety of genres and areas of local music, and as such, the Music Editor should have a knowledge and understanding of the past and present local music scene in Champaign-Urbana. Within this role, you’ll be curating performance and album reviews, interviews, previews of upcoming performances, and more.
smilepolitely.com
Talking bluegrass with Bella White
Bluegrass singer-songwriter Bella White doesn’t have any ties to Champaign-Urbana, but there is a fellow musician in her genre who hails from these parts that she’s highly aware of. “Alison Krauss is an icon!” White wrote via email. “She’s very inspiring as a woman in a male-dominated industry...
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
smilepolitely.com
Heavy Spoon: Where childhood breakfast dreams come true
If you’ve ever wanted ice cream to kickstart your day, Heavy Spoon has you covered and then some. Located in Downtown Champaign and founded by Sherard D. Brown, this new breakfast (or evening) snack location offers more cereal and topping options than can possibly be tried in one visit.
WCIA
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.
Champaign Police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
smilepolitely.com
What happens when extra SNAP benefits run out?
Since April 2020, families eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving an extra $95 each month as part of COVID emergency allotments. This extra assistance expires February 28th, which means that beginning in March families with SNAP benefits will receive $95 less per month. SNAP,...
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
smilepolitely.com
Dinner is tasty at Stango Cuisine in Champaign
Don’t forget about Stango Cuisine in their new location in Champaign sharing space with Wood N’ Hog. Yesterday, I ordered dinner from the Zambian restaurant, and it was delicious. I usually get the amazing wings here, but last night, I had the chicken curry ($12.99). The dinner came...
Economy losing billions due to childcare, how Central Illinois parents are coping
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– Many families know the struggle of juggling work and childcare. It’s not a new issue. But a new study shows how much it is impacting the US economy. A new study from non-profit, ReadyNation, reports the US economy is losing $122 billion dollars a year when parents miss work from inadequate […]
Crime Stoppers asking for help in solving porch pirate case
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a porch pirate who stole a package from an Urbana home last month. Officials said the theft happened the night of Jan. 10. in the 1500 block of South Smith Road. The home’s doorbell camera recorded a Black male […]
