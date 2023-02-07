Read full article on original website
Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year
DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
No suspect yet in Wednesday night armed hijacking case
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have yet to locate a suspect after a report of an armed vehicular hijacking case that occurred Wednesday night. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Underhill at 8:23 p.m. where they found an adult male witness. He stated that a man with a gun entered his vehicle and told him to get out before driving off in the stolen car.
Peoria man charged with battery and theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
Arrest made in Monday’s armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that took place Monday night near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street. John H. Johnson, age 27, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after detectives identified him as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of NE Madison, according to a PPD press release.
Illinois woman accused of hiding body now faces murder charge
A woman accused of concealing a body in a storage unit now faces more severe charges – including murder. In October 2022, detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with a body found in a Maquon, Ill., storage unit. Marcy L. Oglesby,...
Peoria woman arrested after shots fired Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been arrested after firing a gun at two people late Tuesday night. According to a press release from Peoria Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of N. Knollridge just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. An adult...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Public School Board candidate seeking District 1’s seat will officially appear on the April election ballot after a previous disqualification. A Peoria County judge issued a ruling on Thursday to reverse last month’s decision by the Peoria County Electoral Board to remove...
None injured in car vs. train crash in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a car vs. train crash near 2600 Clark Street Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m. When they arrived they found a small car on the tracks with moderate damage and a train car up against it.
2023 Food Fight | Neighborhood House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We interviewed Neighborhood House President and CEO Julie Bonar about the 5th annual Food Fight fundraiser. Food Fight is a local chef competition that tests local chefs’ culinary talents, and it’s a fundraiser to help the Neighborhood House fight hunger. By attending, you can vote for your favorite chef for only a dollar per vote.
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
Kerry Inc. pleads guilty to unsanitary conditions in former Gridley facility
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A food and ingredient manufacturer pleaded guilty in connection to manufacturing breakfast cereal in unsanitary conditions. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Kerry Inc.’s facility in Gridley, Illinois was linked with a 2018 Salmonellosis outbreak. Kerry pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor...
Minnesota solar company seeking to break ground in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted not to move forward with plans for a solar farm. This decision was made Tuesday during a six-hour meeting that included presentations from the developers and public comment. SolarStone is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company looking...
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
One critical after head-on crash Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in critical condition and two others are injured after a head-on car crash Tuesday night resulted in firefighters using the Jaws of Life. According to a press release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 7900 block of N. Allen Road in Peoria just before 8 p.m. Tuesday where two vehicles had crashed head-on. Three motorists were trapped inside the vehicles.
9th Annual Food Fight Competition | Good Day Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kristen Delbo of Catering Peoria joined us in the kitchen to discuss the 9th Annual Food Fight Event; hosted by the Neighborhood House. She also made us a delicious salad. Check out our interview to see just how it’s made. The Food Fight competition...
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
