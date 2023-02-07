New Mom’s Touch Location in City of Industry Brings Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand to foodie locals

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — Metrolink’s 5th annual Customer Appreciation Day, to show the agency’s love and appreciation for its riders. Pop-up events will take place at select stations, with Metrolink staff greeting riders with candy, scented valentines and gratitude for riding the trains. Travelers will also be greeted with classic love songs featuring distinct Metrolink-inspired lyrics via the stations’ public address system. Since 2019, Metrolink has held an annual customer appreciation day on Valentine’s Day to thank customers for riding the train.

