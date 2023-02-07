ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Federal funding increases announced for SNAP, child nutrition program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Federal funding increases were announced for major food programs. The Supplemental Nutritional Insurance Program, or SNAP, and child nutrition programs were said to be getting a significant boost. A news conference with Sen. Richard Blumenthal and advocates took place at 11 a.m. on Monday in Hartford.
Feds to spend $25M to entice food stamp recipients to eat more fruits, vegetables

(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service will invest $25 million into three states to encourage people on food assistance to buy more fruits and vegetables. The incentive pilot program would encourage people receiving what used to be called food stamps the ability to buy "healthy foods by providing a coupon, discount, gift card, bonus food items or extra funds when they buy specific foods, such as fruits and vegetables." ...
Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students

Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
Restaurants provide free meals in every state

Restaurants across the United States are stepping up to provide free meals to those in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From coast to coast, businesses are donating food to food banks, homeless shelters, and other organizations that serve vulnerable populations.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Red Cross Resiliency Programs support U.S. Vets + families

For members of the military, veterans and their families, navigating the challenges that come with military service can be tough. Luckily, the American Red Cross offers several Resiliency Workshops designed to ease the stress of deployment. The American Red Cross is currently seeking volunteers to help facilitate Resiliency Workshops. Read...
