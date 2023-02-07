ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FOX 5 San Diego

California ranked best state for scenic walks

Start your pedometer, stretch those legs and put on your comfiest shoes — California is the place to be for a nice afternoon stroll. A new study published by Gambling.com has the Golden State ranked as the best state in America for “long scenic walks.” The study by the betting site found that California is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Leland named among most beautiful small towns in US, according to travel magazine

(CBS DETROIT) - A small town in Michigan was named among Travel + Leisure's list of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the United States. The magazine ranked small towns across the country that all have populations under 20,000.Leland, located on Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula, ranked No. 10 on the list. The city's location between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau provides beautiful scenery for visitors. It attracts many tourists, especially because of how close it is to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Here are the towns that made the list: Girdwood (Alaska) Sedona (Arizona)Avalon (California)Palisade (Colorado)Little St. Simons Island (Georgia)Lanai City (Hawaii)Wallace (Idaho) Bardstown (Kentucky) Camden (Maine) Leland (Michigan) Taos (New Mexico)Medora (North Dakota) Joseph (Oregon)Leavenworth (Washington)Bayfield (Wisconsin) Cody (Wyoming) Edenton (North Carolina) Galena (Illinois)Hermann (Missouri) Cape May (New Jersey)For more information on the Travel + Leisure rankings, visit here. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Family awarded $10.5 million for newlywed beheaded by gate at Utah park

The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist who was killed in a 2020 accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled this week. Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo was decapitated when a metal gate at the park sliced through the passenger door of a car driven by her new husband.Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of Nakajjigo celebrated the judgment, saying it was the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah history."By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better

Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
MONTANA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?

One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 13 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oregon

The state of Oregon is somewhere that everyone should experience at least once. This beautiful state is home to some of the most diverse landscapes in the United States, and the scenic spots found here are truly some of the most breathtaking places you’ll ever experience. Whether you’re visiting to experience the gorgeous coastline, the incredible mountains, or the uniquely wonderful city of Portland, you’re bound to have an amazing time. But choosing a home base for your trip can seem like a daunting task; that’s why we’ve made a list of 13 awesome Vrbo vacation rentals throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana

Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
MONTANA STATE

