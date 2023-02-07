Read full article on original website
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Small N.J. borough wracked by killing of local councilman
The small rivertown borough of Milford in Hunterdon County is reeling from the death of local councilman Russell Heller, who was shot and killed Wednesday by a former PSE&G co-worker in the parking lot of a company building where he worked in Somerset County. Milford is a place where “everyone...
Starving Dog Rescued In Philly Recovering In NJ
A starving dog rescued from Philadelphia streets has found a foster home in part thanks to Crown Veterinary Specialists of Lebanon, NJ.That's where the emaciated 3-year-old pit bull mix named Pandora was recovering during the past week after being rescued by Outcast Rescue of Catasauqua, PA. Pan…
police1.com
'Shots fired! Shots fired!': Pa. cop hailed a hero for transporting gunshot victim to hospital
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The lightning-fast actions of a West Chester police officer saved the life of an early morning gunshot victim, who would have otherwise died along High Street, near the historic courthouse steps. Within a minute of hearing a single gunshot, Officer Aaron Davis had loaded the...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Pa. mom: report
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by friend and business associate Blair Watts on Jan. 3. As of Thursday morning, he’s been taken into custody in connection to her death, police confirmed. According to serval reports including CBS Philadelphia, Brown was found dead in a shallow...
Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
The Ring Magazine
Boxing gym in one of Philly’s roughest neighborhoods seeks public’s help after fire
Pivott Boxing Academy is used to lending a helping hand. Based in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, which was described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “the poorest neighborhood in America’s poorest big city,” the gym provides boxing instruction to children and adults of all ages. With few...
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
PSE&G employee shot to death at N.J. office by ex-co-worker, who then killed himself, cops say
-- A PSE&G employee was shot and killed by a former co-worker in the parking lot of a company building in Somerset County on Wednesday, a short time before the gunman took his own life in a neighboring town, officials said.
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Woman attacked and robbed in Center City; 4 teens wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects who attacked and robbed a woman in Center City last weekend.
PhillyBite
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
"Tell my family I love them" officer heard saying after being shot in West Philadelphia
Action News has learned the officer was wearing a body cam, and it shows the suspect shot him with a gun from inside his hoodie.
Bucks Woman Has Not Been Heard From Since 2021, Police Say
A Bucks County family has not heard from their loved one in over a year, and police are asking for the public's aid in locating her. Cassandra Stinger, 41, last had contact with her family in August 2021, Perkasie police said in a statement. At the time she was living on Church Street in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia's northeast section, police said.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms
Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
fox29.com
Owner of dump truck in Pennsylvania head-on crash that killed pregnant woman arrested
PHILADELPHIA - A Maryland man who owned a dump truck that was involved in a head-on collision in Pennsylvania that killed a woman and her unborn child last summer was arrested Thursday. Patrick Doran was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on a number of charges, including first-degree...
3 in custody in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.
