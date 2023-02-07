ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers

A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas business execs talk home office expansions

Executives with J.B. Hunt Transport, Simmons Foods, Tyson Foods and Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7) spoke about expansion plans at the winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council held at the new Ledger building in downtown Bentonville. Walmart’s new home office campus has been under construction for roughly two years....
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville apartment complex sold for $12.25M

A Northwest Arkansas real estate investment firm has closed its first successful exit. Caisson Capital Partners of Fayetteville sold the 96-unit The Ridges at Bentonville (formerly Skyridge Estates) in Bentonville for $12.25 million. The purchase price equals $127,604 per unit. Tribune Capital, an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based private equity firm, now...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
beckersasc.com

Dr. Kris Hanby completes 1st robotic knee replacement at Arkansas ASC

C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas. Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release. Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Morning accident in Bentonville cleared

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A traffic accident caused a major backup Wednesday morning on I-49 northbound at exit 88 in Bentonville. According to the incident report from ARDOT, there were two vehicles involved, including a commercial vehicle. Our reporter on the scene saw a pickup truck and van involved in the incident.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville seeks skater advice ahead of park construction

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville is inviting residents to attend a "public input session" with skatepark designers on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The goal of the meeting is to share ideas for the future skatepark at 8th Street Gateway Park. Bentonvillians are invited to bring their own ideas, wonders,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Beaver Lake's Tanglewood Lodge catches fire

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Tanglewood Lodge Facebook page, a fire broke out on the night of Feb. 6 that has engulfed much of the Lodge. Exact damage estimates are not in yet, but the pictures show an inferno on the banks. The Hickory Creek Fire Department has...
ROGERS, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation

Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
BRANSON, MO
5NEWS

Rogers chefs firing up their stoves for 'Soup Sunday'

ROGERS, Ark. — Local non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families are set to gather local chefs and restaurants for a friendly “soup off" event for a good cause at the Rogers Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. “I always say I’m 70% humanitarian and 30% chef, and...
ROGERS, AR
kuaf.com

From NWA to Grammy Award

More than a dozen of the Grammy Awards given Sunday went to musicians who have played at Walton Arts Center, the AMP, the Aud in Eureka Springs and even our own Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large" Matthew Moore is a...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy