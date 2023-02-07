Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonPineville, MO
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife RefugeZack LoveAva, MO
Real Deals: $3.64M land sale signals Pleasant Crossing apartments in Rogers
A 14.03-acre land sale in Rogers’ Pleasant Crossing area east of Interstate 49 sold recently for $3.64 million. The purchase price equals $5.96 per square foot. Little Rock developer John Rees, principal of Rees Commercial, bought the commercial lot at the intersection of South Dixieland Road and South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard. PWX LLC, an affiliate of Little Rock firm Whisinvest Realty, was the seller.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
Northwest Arkansas business execs talk home office expansions
Executives with J.B. Hunt Transport, Simmons Foods, Tyson Foods and Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7) spoke about expansion plans at the winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council held at the new Ledger building in downtown Bentonville. Walmart’s new home office campus has been under construction for roughly two years....
Fayetteville approves $2 million for Childcare Assistance Program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An additional $1.5 million has been allocated for the City of Fayetteville’s Childcare Assistance Program. This program launched in December 2022 with an original appropriation of $500,000 from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. At its Feb. 7 meeting, City Council voted...
Bentonville apartment complex sold for $12.25M
A Northwest Arkansas real estate investment firm has closed its first successful exit. Caisson Capital Partners of Fayetteville sold the 96-unit The Ridges at Bentonville (formerly Skyridge Estates) in Bentonville for $12.25 million. The purchase price equals $127,604 per unit. Tribune Capital, an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based private equity firm, now...
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
Dr. Kris Hanby completes 1st robotic knee replacement at Arkansas ASC
C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas. Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release. Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians...
Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'
SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
Morning accident in Bentonville cleared
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A traffic accident caused a major backup Wednesday morning on I-49 northbound at exit 88 in Bentonville. According to the incident report from ARDOT, there were two vehicles involved, including a commercial vehicle. Our reporter on the scene saw a pickup truck and van involved in the incident.
Bentonville seeks skater advice ahead of park construction
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville is inviting residents to attend a "public input session" with skatepark designers on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. The goal of the meeting is to share ideas for the future skatepark at 8th Street Gateway Park. Bentonvillians are invited to bring their own ideas, wonders,...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
Beaver Lake's Tanglewood Lodge catches fire
ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Tanglewood Lodge Facebook page, a fire broke out on the night of Feb. 6 that has engulfed much of the Lodge. Exact damage estimates are not in yet, but the pictures show an inferno on the banks. The Hickory Creek Fire Department has...
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
New Orleans-based restaurant The Daily Beet to open Fayetteville location
A mostly-vegetarian restaurant and juice bar with two locations in New Orleans is set to soon expand to Fayetteville. The restaurant, called The Daily Beet, will be located in the Ice House Building on West Avenue, just off Dickson Street at 339 N. West Ave. Owner Dylan Maisel got his...
Rogers chefs firing up their stoves for 'Soup Sunday'
ROGERS, Ark. — Local non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families are set to gather local chefs and restaurants for a friendly “soup off" event for a good cause at the Rogers Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. “I always say I’m 70% humanitarian and 30% chef, and...
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow Friday, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
Best Friends Animal Society to offer walk-in vaccine and microchip clinic for pets
Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville announced it will be hosting a little to no-cost walk-in vaccine and microchip clinic for pets on Thursday, Feb. 9.
From NWA to Grammy Award
More than a dozen of the Grammy Awards given Sunday went to musicians who have played at Walton Arts Center, the AMP, the Aud in Eureka Springs and even our own Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large" Matthew Moore is a...
Blue Zoo aquarium opens in Rogers
A new hands-on aquarium opens on Feb. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.
