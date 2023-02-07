ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Central cellar-dwellers clash when Blackhawks welcome Coyotes

Two teams battling to stay out of the Central Division cellar will square off on Friday when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Arizona holds a five-point lead over Chicago for seventh place heading into the contest but the Blackhawks, who have dropped four of their last five games, still have two games in hand.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team

The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says

BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
Albany Herald

Spurs, Pistons meet while buried in their respective conferences

The San Antonio Spurs essentially dropped off their starting center north of the border after their last game and will play their first game since trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Poeltl was headed to free agency and numerous teams coveted the reliable...
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Hot at home, Heat take on ice-cold Rockets

The Miami Heat, who have won seven straight home games, are set to host the last-place Houston Rockets on Friday night. Miami is 18-9 at home this season, while Houston enters Thursday with the NBA's worst record (13-42) and is 5-22 on the road.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Official: D'Angelo Russell traded to Lakers in 3-team swap

The Minnesota Timberwolves made it official Thursday, announcing they acquired Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah in the three-team trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves also acquired Utah's 2025 and 2026 second-round picks as well as a 2024 second-round pick from the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hoopsrumors.com

Nets, Suns Agree On Kevin Durant Trade

The Suns will acquire Kevin Durant from the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks and more draft consideration, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. , who has been sitting out since training camp in hopes of being traded, will also go to Brooklyn in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Albany Herald

Filip Zadina returns, scores winner as Wings edge Flames

Filip Zadina scored his first goal of the season after missing over three months as the host Detroit Red Wings edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday. Zadina was sidelined since early November by a foot injury before going on a rehab assignment last week. Dylan Larkin scored the other goal for Detroit, while Ville Husso made 35 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
9News

Report: Nuggets trade fan favorite guard to Los Angeles

DENVER — Nuggets fans will have to say goodbye to Bones Hyland, who has quickly become a fan favorite, after he was reportedly traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Nuggets will get 2024 and 2025 second-round picks for the second-year guard, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Game Preview: Shorthanded Suns (30-26) visit Hawks (27-28) in first game after trade deadline shakeup

When: 5:30 p.m. AZ Time (MT) The Suns come into this one without their newly acquired superstar swingman, Kevin Durant, as well as being sans their best wings in Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, who have exited in exchange for Durant. The Suns will also be without Devin Booker, who is getting a prescribed day off while working back into NBA shape after the long layoff from the groin strain.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy