Nacinovich 3 Goals, 3 Assists for Chatham Girls Ice Hockey in 1st Period of 7-1 Win vs. Madison in Cohen Cup Quarterfinals
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Freshman Sarah Nacinovich collected three goals and three assists - all in the first period - to fuel Chatham's 7-1 girls ice hockey win vs. Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Cohen Cup played Wednesday at Mennen Sports Arena. Freshman Alex Donoghue scored twice and junior Lindsay Iaquinta netted a goal when Chatham (8-5-3) moved to a 6-0 lead in the opening period. Senior Kate Romano scored her 14th goal of the season in the second period to make it 7-0 for the Cougars. Annika Raffetto was credited with two assists for Chatham, which also received an assist from Sydney Sparks. Mia McSherry scored for Madison (2-9). Donoghue boosted her season totals to 31 goals and nine assists while Nacinovich now owns season totals of 18 goals and 22 assists. No. 3 seed Chatham meets No. 2 Immaculate Heart Academy (10-2) on Monday in the Cohen Cup semifinals at Mennen.
NJSIAA Wrestling Tournament: Public School Sectional Finals Matchups
2-Clifton at 1-Passaic Tech, 6 p.m. 3-Westfield at 1-Phillipsburg, 6 p.m. 3-Howell at 1-Hunterdon Central, 6 p.m. 3-Kingsway at 1-Southern, 6 p.m. 3-Morris Knolls at 1-Mount Olive, 6 p.m. North 2. 2-Watchung Hills at 1-North Hunterdon, 6 p.m. Central. 2-Jackson Memorial at 1-Brick Memorial, 6 p.m. South. 6-Cherry Hill West...
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 8
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 6. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 8:
Madison Girls Ice Hockey Falls to Chatham; 7-1 in Cohen Cup
MADISON, NJ – In the quarterfinal round of the Cohen Cup, the sixth-seeded Madison High School girls ice hockey team fell to third-seeded Chatham, 7-1, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Chatham netted six first-period goals. Mia McSherry put in the lone goal for the Dodgers, now 2-9 on the season. Chatham’s Sarah Nacinovich put in three goals to go with three assists. The Cougars advanced to play second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinals.
Bergen County basketball team cancels rest of season after brawl involving players, fans
Dwight Morrow High School is canceling the rest of its varsity boys basketball season after a "physical altercation" led to the termination of Tuesday's game against Dumont, Englewood Public School District Acting Superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes said in a statement sent to the school community on Wednesday. In a video clip that has been dispersed among the North Jersey sports community, a Dwight Morrow player, who is being boxed out by a Dumont player, is seen grabbing and...
Boys Ice Hockey: Montville, Newton-Lenape Valley advance to Charette Cup final
Aidan Engle finished with a hat trick as top-seeded Montville cruised to an 8-2 win over fourth-seeded Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth in the Charette Cup semifinals at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Montville (13-3-2) came out strong with three goals in the first period from Aiden Stepien (two goals) and Matthew Trifari....
Boys Ice Hockey: Frisch, Montclair Kimberley win in Kelly Cup quarterfinals
Aiden Sholomon’s two goals and an assist lifted third-seeded Frisch to a 5-1 victory over sixth-seeded Nutley in the Kelly Cup quarterfinals at MacKay Ice Arena in Englewood. David Rosen had three assists for Frisch (12-4-2), which erupted for four first period goals and plays second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in...
Boys ice hockey: Princeton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro in Mercer County quarters (PHOTOS)
Second-seeded Princeton earned a one-sided victory at home over seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro, 5-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Mercer County Tournament at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. The shutout represents the first of the season for Princeton and its first since a 10-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro...
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com is streaming postseason wrestling, including all 7 state finals
Postseason wrestling is back and NJ.com has you covered with free live streaming services. On Wednesday, watch No. 16 Warren Hills host No. 20 Cranford in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 championship. Thursday, No. 3 Bergen Catholic visits No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) in the Non-Public A semifinals.
St. Joseph (Met.) downs Xavier (NY) in fundraiser game - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake Drumm struck twice, including the game-winner, as St. Joseph (Met) won, 5-2, over Xavier (NY) in an annual charity fundraiser game at the Woodbridge Community Center. This year’s charity for St. Joseph (Met.) is the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Drumm also assisted on two goals by...
Boys Ice Hockey - McInnis Cup - Quarterfinals - Recaps - West Essex, Westfield win
Patrick Devaney delivered four goals, including the game-winner, as second-seeded West Essex-Caldwell downed seventh-seeded Glen Rock, 6-2, in the quarterfinal round of the McInnis Cup at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. West Essex-Caldwell (14-4-2) will host third-seeded Westfield in the semifinal round on Monday. Hunter White and Clayton Prial each...
South Brunswick edges Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Thomas Lagomarsino struck twice while Brody Jenne added another as South Brunswick won, 3-2, over Red Bank Regional at the Red Bank Armory. Andrew Selover stopped 29 of 31 shots to preserve the win for South Brunswick (5-10-2), which trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Henry Spencer and Anthony Pinto...
Seniors Cutlip, Leskauskas, Platek Lead Chatham Boys Basketball to 16th Straight Win on 'Senior Night' vs. Morris Hills
CHATHAM, NJ -- All five seniors started on "Senior Night" and all five contributed to Chatham's 16th straight boys basketball win, 62-42 vs. Morris Hills that clinched the NJAC National Division title on Tuesday night. Seniors Nick Cutlip, Ryan Leskauskas, Tim Platek, Jack MacAniff and Danny Morton combined to score 49 points for Chatham (17-2), which received 13 points apiece from Cutlip and Leskauskas, and 10 from Platek in the balanced attack. Jack MacAniff and Ryan Leskauskas talk about the win "We did what we were supposed to do," Chatham coach Todd Ervin said. The Cougars built a 28-19 lead in the first half and...
Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge
Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
Boys ice hockey: Big North Silver Cup, Preliminary Round recap
Brandon Field posted two goals and two assists for seventh-seeded Old Tappan as it defeated 10th-seeded Fair Lawn 6-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Old Tappan (6-10-2) scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, added another in the second and two more in the third. It outshot Fair Lawn 29-14 in the game, also converting on its only power-play chance.
NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Madison Defeats McNair; Advances to Quarterfinals
MADISON, NJ - Fifth-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded McNair, 101-69, in the first round of the North 2, Group C state tournament on Tuesday. The Dodgers advanced to take on fourth-seeded Bernards in the quarterfinals. Winners included: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Ethan Simms, Jacques Chemaly in the 200MR Anuthra Abeysinghe in the 100 breast Weller in the 100 back and 200free Chemaly in the 500 free and 50 free Chou in the 100 free Evan Katz, Chou, Weller, Chemaly in the 400 FR
Boys basketball: Gross makes eight 3s to lead Cherry Hill East over Cherokee
Ian Gross made eight 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 29 points to lead Cherry Hill East to a victory at home over Cherokee, 66-50. Jack Flannery added 17 points with five made 3-pointers while Josh Fadahunsi and Brian Cotter chipped in eight points apiece for Cherry Hill East (14-11), which led by three after one before pulling away with a 17-7 second quarter.
NJSIAA Wrestling: Morristown Out After Heartbreaking Loss to North Bergen
PASSAIC, NJ - The fourth-seeded Colonials (8-12) lost to fifth-seeded North Bergen, 37-36, in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals on Monday at Passaic Tech. North Bergen then fell No 1 Passaic Tech 48-33. Passaic Tech will face No. 2 Clifton in the final round on Wednesday February 8 at Passaic Tech. No individual wrestling stats were submitted from each team. This article will be updated as scores are reported.
Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap
Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan
HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday. The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows: 106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood)...
