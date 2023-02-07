MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Freshman Sarah Nacinovich collected three goals and three assists - all in the first period - to fuel Chatham's 7-1 girls ice hockey win vs. Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Cohen Cup played Wednesday at Mennen Sports Arena. Freshman Alex Donoghue scored twice and junior Lindsay Iaquinta netted a goal when Chatham (8-5-3) moved to a 6-0 lead in the opening period. Senior Kate Romano scored her 14th goal of the season in the second period to make it 7-0 for the Cougars. Annika Raffetto was credited with two assists for Chatham, which also received an assist from Sydney Sparks. Mia McSherry scored for Madison (2-9). Donoghue boosted her season totals to 31 goals and nine assists while Nacinovich now owns season totals of 18 goals and 22 assists. No. 3 seed Chatham meets No. 2 Immaculate Heart Academy (10-2) on Monday in the Cohen Cup semifinals at Mennen.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO