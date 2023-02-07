ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania

DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
DUBOIS, PA
State College

Bader to Seek Third Term on State College Area School Board

State College Area School Board member Amy Bader is running for a third term in the 2023 election, she said in a press release on Wednesday. Bader, who was first elected in 2015, was the board’s vice president from 2018-22 and has served on a variety of its committees, including culture, climate and learning; facilities and grounds; finance and audit; and policy development.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

CATA board chairman retires, honored for longstanding leadership

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the retirement of one of its board chairmen who served for almost 43 years. Dr. John Spychalski retired from the CATA board of directors on Dec. 31, 2022. He was appointed in Ferguson Township and served as a board member since 1980. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Jim Leous Appointed to Fill State College Area School Board Vacancy

A former longtime State College Area School Board member is temporarily returning to the role. The school board on Monday night voted to appoint Jim Leous to fill the vacancy created by Amber Concepcion’s departure to become a Centre County commissioner last month. Board member Dan Duffy nominated Leous...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location

Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Faculty and Staff Recognized for Length of Service at Penn State DuBois

At a special luncheon held on campus, those members whose years of employment reached five-year milestones were honored. Members of the faculty and staff at Penn State DuBois were recognized for their length of service to the campus at a special luncheon. Credit: Penn State. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief...
DUBOIS, PA
State College

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill Set to Open in Downtown State College

Hummus, tzatziki and pita, oh my! Mediterranean food lovers can soon rejoice because Mezeh Mediterranean Grill expects to open in downtown State College on Friday, according to a representative for the restaurant. It originally planned to open in September. Located at 348 E. Calder Way on the ground level of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical nurse honored after detecting hidden heart problem

Lewisburg, Pa. — "Nurse Callie quite literally saved my life," said the patient who nominated an Evangelical Nurse for a nursing excellence award. Callie Kleinman, RN, received a DAISY Award after receiving a nomination from patient Jennifer Gardner. DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care, serving as role models in the nursing community. In Gardner's nomination, she said: “We were discussing possible discharge when...
LEWISBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

OLLI at Penn State Offers Black History Month Learning Opportunities

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — During Black History Month, OLLI at Penn State is offering diversity-themed courses as part of its winter semester. The online courses offer an opportunity for learners to explore the experiences of Black students at Penn State and the impact they have had on the University, and examine the relationship of two long-lost cousins, one Black and one white, who connected as they learned about their family’s past.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

