Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
State College
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania
DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
State College
Bader to Seek Third Term on State College Area School Board
State College Area School Board member Amy Bader is running for a third term in the 2023 election, she said in a press release on Wednesday. Bader, who was first elected in 2015, was the board’s vice president from 2018-22 and has served on a variety of its committees, including culture, climate and learning; facilities and grounds; finance and audit; and policy development.
CATA board chairman retires, honored for longstanding leadership
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the retirement of one of its board chairmen who served for almost 43 years. Dr. John Spychalski retired from the CATA board of directors on Dec. 31, 2022. He was appointed in Ferguson Township and served as a board member since 1980. […]
State College
Jim Leous Appointed to Fill State College Area School Board Vacancy
A former longtime State College Area School Board member is temporarily returning to the role. The school board on Monday night voted to appoint Jim Leous to fill the vacancy created by Amber Concepcion’s departure to become a Centre County commissioner last month. Board member Dan Duffy nominated Leous...
State College
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Faculty and Staff Recognized for Length of Service at Penn State DuBois
At a special luncheon held on campus, those members whose years of employment reached five-year milestones were honored. Members of the faculty and staff at Penn State DuBois were recognized for their length of service to the campus at a special luncheon. Credit: Penn State. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief...
State College
State College Borough Council OKs Liquor License Transfer for Downtown Sports Bar and Grill
State College Borough Council on Monday voted 5-1 to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — without any conditions for a food-to-alcohol sales ratio or restrictions on alcoholic beverage sizes and happy hours, as had been originally proposed. Council member Peter Marshall...
State College
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill Set to Open in Downtown State College
Hummus, tzatziki and pita, oh my! Mediterranean food lovers can soon rejoice because Mezeh Mediterranean Grill expects to open in downtown State College on Friday, according to a representative for the restaurant. It originally planned to open in September. Located at 348 E. Calder Way on the ground level of...
Evangelical nurse honored after detecting hidden heart problem
Lewisburg, Pa. — "Nurse Callie quite literally saved my life," said the patient who nominated an Evangelical Nurse for a nursing excellence award. Callie Kleinman, RN, received a DAISY Award after receiving a nomination from patient Jennifer Gardner. DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care, serving as role models in the nursing community. In Gardner's nomination, she said: “We were discussing possible discharge when...
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
State College
OLLI at Penn State Offers Black History Month Learning Opportunities
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — During Black History Month, OLLI at Penn State is offering diversity-themed courses as part of its winter semester. The online courses offer an opportunity for learners to explore the experiences of Black students at Penn State and the impact they have had on the University, and examine the relationship of two long-lost cousins, one Black and one white, who connected as they learned about their family’s past.
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
wmmr.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Luxury living in 55-plus Cumberland County community for $675K: Cool Spaces
This home in a 55-and-over community offers luxury with custom amenities and add-ons. Built in 2010, the “Franklin” model home boasts first floor living and room for guests and family in a large second floor open loft.
Blair County and Cambria County DAs say school threats are on the rise
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blair and Cambria County District Attorneys say that school threats are on the rise in central Pennsylvania and that they must stop. “We certainly have dealt with more threats regarding violence at schools from last May to now than we have I would say in the years before this,” Blair County DA […]
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
