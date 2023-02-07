ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Hamilton County Schools shifts to new plan focusing on student well-being

Hamilton County's School Superintendent is laying out the district's priorities for the next six years. Thursday night, Dr. Justin Robertson is walking the community through the district's new strategic plan called Opportunity 2030. The district says, what makes this plan different, is the amount of community input. It also represents...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Tennessee teacher pay raise? Advocates say it's a positive step, but call for transparency

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wants to raise teacher pay in the Volunteer State during his State of the State speech Monday night. "When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000," Governor Lee said.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy