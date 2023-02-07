Read full article on original website
WTVC
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
WTVC
Chattanooga Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There’s an invisible fight that’s claiming lives. And the danger is in the very equipment that’s supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service....
WTVC
11-year-old boy charged with sharing marijuana edibles at Lakeview Middle School
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 6th grader at Lakeview Middle School in Catoosa County faces charges after deputies say he offered marijuana-laced bars to 2 of his classmates. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a report we obtained from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office. The report says a paraprofessional...
WTVC
Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
WTVC
New TN law would give hefty fine to bars who don't put security through proper training
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two security guards face charges after throwing a man in to the street. It happened outside the Boneyard Bar last October. A police report says the guards punched Caleb Young after he tried to enter the bar. Video shows where he laid in Station Street for...
WTVC
Construction begins on new townhomes near proposed Chattanooga Lookouts site
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — New townhomes are being built just a few blocks away from the proposed Chattanooga Lookouts stadium at US Pipe and Wheland Foundry Site. The developer, David Tudor, says 60 townhomes will be located on St. Elmo Ave, and they will be the first housing option for the new stadium.
WTVC
Death of Tyre Nichols renews push by Chattanooga advocacy group to change policing system
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Concerned citizens in the Chattanooga community gathered here in front of City Hall Tuesday following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. They said their goal is to get rid of the policing system. We spoke with a representative of the International Brotherhood...
WTVC
An Army veteran creates a directory to help other veterans find resources
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Veterans across the country often struggle in many ways when their military careers are over. They have the challenges all of us face .. in addition to the trauma from their service as well as challenges faced before they enlist. And this is just part of...
WTVC
Mixed reaction from Chattanooga advocates on Gov. Lee's grant for crisis pregnancy centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — During the Tennessee State of State on Monday Governor Bill Lee proposed a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.”. "This is not a matter of politics. This is about human dignity," says Governor Bill Lee. In Chattanooga, one planned...
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools shifts to new plan focusing on student well-being
Hamilton County's School Superintendent is laying out the district's priorities for the next six years. Thursday night, Dr. Justin Robertson is walking the community through the district's new strategic plan called Opportunity 2030. The district says, what makes this plan different, is the amount of community input. It also represents...
WTVC
'Down right perfect': Coahulla Creek basketball manager scores first points of game
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — It was a special night for a senior at Coahulla Creek High School Tuesday night. Tate Marti normally helps manage the school's basketball team from the sidelines. But on Tuesday, he got to suit up, and managed to score the first points of the game...
WTVC
Tennessee teacher pay raise? Advocates say it's a positive step, but call for transparency
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wants to raise teacher pay in the Volunteer State during his State of the State speech Monday night. "When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000," Governor Lee said.
