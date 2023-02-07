Gabby Petito took photo of her injuries on same day Moab officers responded to domestic violence call: lawyers

A new photo released by attorneys in a lawsuit against Moab, Utah Police Department shows a cell phone image taken by Gabby Petito of bruising on her face prior to a domestic violence traffic stop in Utah. According to the law firm, the photo was taken by Petito herself shortly before the traffic stop and it was recovered from her phone. She allegedly showed the injury to an officer who the family's attorneys say ignored her "and did nothing more to investigate or document the injury."

