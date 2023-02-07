Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning
(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five to ten sightings each year of […]
2 MSHP Troopers honored for a traffic stop that solved abduction case in Pulaski County
ST ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old child abduction case out of Texas is solved. It all ended with a traffic stop on I-44 in Pulaski County. “She knew she was caught at that point,” said Sgt. Greg Weddle, when discussing Susan O’Connor’s reaction to being pulled over back in October. ”When I got her information, she said there was probably a warrant for her arrest.”
Here's what happened to cause Thursday morning's surprise heavy snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's forecast called for a rainy afternoon shifting to a slight wintry mix overnight. The rain arrived as planned, but many were surprised Thursday morning when they woke up to a thick blanket of heavy, wet snow outside. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download...
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
You Paid For It – O’Fallon sewer backup causes nightmare for homeowners
A nightmare for a family in O'Fallon, Missouri. They reached out to the You Paid For It team when sewage backed up into their home because of trouble with the city’s stormwater sewer.
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Missouri
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Ameren Missouri preparing for power outages from strong winds
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages. Ameren Missouri has crews ready to quickly restore power. Ameren’s Director Russell Burger of the Southeast Missouri division said they’re not facing any short-staffing issues and have a full force of workers ready to respond to any outages.
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
