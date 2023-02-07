ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning

(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five to ten sightings each year of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

2 MSHP Troopers honored for a traffic stop that solved abduction case in Pulaski County

ST ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old child abduction case out of Texas is solved. It all ended with a traffic stop on I-44 in Pulaski County. “She knew she was caught at that point,” said Sgt. Greg Weddle, when discussing Susan O’Connor’s reaction to being pulled over back in October. ”When I got her information, she said there was probably a warrant for her arrest.”
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine

One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
HERMANN, MO
KFVS12

Ameren Missouri preparing for power outages from strong winds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong winds could cause Heartland residents to face power outages. Ameren Missouri has crews ready to quickly restore power. Ameren’s Director Russell Burger of the Southeast Missouri division said they’re not facing any short-staffing issues and have a full force of workers ready to respond to any outages.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month

MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?

There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
MISSOURI STATE

