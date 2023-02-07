Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
waynedailynews.com
Ponca Girls Crowned Conference Champion, Wakefield Boys Finish Runner-Up
WAYNE – A week-long conference basketball tournament concluded Monday night at Rice Auditorium. On the campus of Wayne State College, the Lewis Tournament of the Lewis and Clark Conference showcased their girls and boys high school championship games. In the girls division, #1 Ponca defeated #2 Wynot, 47-32. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
News Channel Nebraska
FEB 11 (3:50 PM CT) - Ashland-Greenwood vs Pierce (NCN TV)
PIERCE - The game between Ashland-Greenwood and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 3:50 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you have already...
Pierce’s Benjamin Brahmer earns spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — We had plenty of big-time players making big-time plays, including one Pierce Bluejays forward who earned a spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10. Pierce forward and Iowa State football commit Benjamin Brahmer’s shot ended up as the #6 play in the Top 10. Brahmer scored 17 points in the Pierce […]
News Channel Nebraska
WSC leader works to bring diverse change to campus, Wayne community
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College International and Multicultural Programs Coordinator Peter Mutayoba has been helping the students of WSC and Wayne community members by serving to bring more inclusivity. Upon accepting the position earlier this year, Mutayoba has been a part of the community for over five years as...
News Channel Nebraska
Lane closed in Norfolk for repairs
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A lane in Norfolk is currently closed until repairs can be done. The City of Norfolk announced that the outside southbound lane on 1st St. that goes from Benjamin Ave. to Elm Ave. Officials said the previous snowfall has compromised the patch work that was done to...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk looks to add river surfing wave to instream project
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is looking to add variety to its instream project while also cutting some costs. Monday saw the Norfolk City Council unanimously approve a decrease of $103,480 to its Instream Improvement Project on the Elkhorn River. By combining two planned drop structures into one,...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
thebestmix1055.com
DCSO investigates Logan View threat
At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
norfolkneradio.com
Elkhorn Paving awarded contract for various concrete improvements
NORFOLK - A local contracting company was awarded an improvement contract during Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting. Elkhorn Paving Construction was awarded the 2022-23 Concrete Improvements project after being the only one that provided a bid for the project. City engineer Steve Rames says the project will focus mainly on several areas in the south central part of the city, along with some around Skyview Park as well.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
News Channel Nebraska
Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Structure fire causes significant damage in Laurel
LAUREL, Neb. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze in northeast Nebraska early Thursday. The fire caused significant damage to a structure in Laurel, drawing firefighters from in town and surrounding communities. According to Laurel Fire Chief Craig Bathke, the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office would be investigating. By 10:30...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
