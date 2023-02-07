ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynedailynews.com

Ponca Girls Crowned Conference Champion, Wakefield Boys Finish Runner-Up

WAYNE – A week-long conference basketball tournament concluded Monday night at Rice Auditorium. On the campus of Wayne State College, the Lewis Tournament of the Lewis and Clark Conference showcased their girls and boys high school championship games. In the girls division, #1 Ponca defeated #2 Wynot, 47-32. The...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

FEB 11 (3:50 PM CT) - Ashland-Greenwood vs Pierce (NCN TV)

PIERCE - The game between Ashland-Greenwood and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 3:50 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you have already...
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WSC leader works to bring diverse change to campus, Wayne community

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College International and Multicultural Programs Coordinator Peter Mutayoba has been helping the students of WSC and Wayne community members by serving to bring more inclusivity. Upon accepting the position earlier this year, Mutayoba has been a part of the community for over five years as...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lane closed in Norfolk for repairs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A lane in Norfolk is currently closed until repairs can be done. The City of Norfolk announced that the outside southbound lane on 1st St. that goes from Benjamin Ave. to Elm Ave. Officials said the previous snowfall has compromised the patch work that was done to...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk looks to add river surfing wave to instream project

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is looking to add variety to its instream project while also cutting some costs. Monday saw the Norfolk City Council unanimously approve a decrease of $103,480 to its Instream Improvement Project on the Elkhorn River. By combining two planned drop structures into one,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

DCSO investigates Logan View threat

At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
norfolkneradio.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man

NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Elkhorn Paving awarded contract for various concrete improvements

NORFOLK - A local contracting company was awarded an improvement contract during Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting. Elkhorn Paving Construction was awarded the 2022-23 Concrete Improvements project after being the only one that provided a bid for the project. City engineer Steve Rames says the project will focus mainly on several areas in the south central part of the city, along with some around Skyview Park as well.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Structure fire causes significant damage in Laurel

LAUREL, Neb. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze in northeast Nebraska early Thursday. The fire caused significant damage to a structure in Laurel, drawing firefighters from in town and surrounding communities. According to Laurel Fire Chief Craig Bathke, the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office would be investigating. By 10:30...
LAUREL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy