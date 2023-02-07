Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Cause Of Death Revealed For Missing Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez
Authorities have revealed the cause of death for Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide. The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to...
Missing New Jersey kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave, authorities said
The body of a kindergarten teacher in New Jersey was found in a shallow grave while authorities were conducting a welfare check on her apartment. She was 33.
60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder
NEW YORK, NY – A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a stabbing death that took place Wednesday night on New York City’s Upper West Side. Police said that at around 7:15 pm, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. When police arrived at 316 West 97 Street, they discovered an unidentified adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the torso, within the stairwell area of the building. The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. While conducting their The post 60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound
NEW YORK - The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood. Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.
Woman, 24, Stabbed Dead In Domestic Violence Incident: Hudson Prosecutor
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in what authorities say was an act of domestic violence in West New York on Tuesday, Feb. 7.The woman, whose identity was being held pending notification, was found lifeless at 4914 Murphy Pl., at 5:54 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez …
EPIC FAIL: Would-Be Bank Robber Captured After Leaving Empty-Handed, Hackensack Police Say
A would-be bank robber who walked out of a Hackensack TD branch empty-handed ended up with bracelets instead, authorities said. City resident Roderick Troy Smith, 32, was nabbed by Hackensack police detectives and FBI agents who spotted him on Anderson Street on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Capt. Michael Antista said on Thursday.
hudsontv.com
Shocking Discovery: Missing Jersey City Woman Found Dead in Kearny Cemetery, Homicide Investigation Underway
Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Jersey City woman, Luz Hernandez, who was found deceased in Kearny, New Jersey. The death, which is considered suspicious, was discovered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check in response to a missing person’s report.
Missing Mom Found Dead In Shallow Grave In Kearny: Prosecutor
A 33-year-old Jersey City woman reported missing Monday, Feb. 6 has been found dead, authorities said.Luz Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther S…
Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
CRIMINAL CONFECTION: Brooklyn woman convicted of poisoning friend with cheesecake to steal her identity
A Queens jury convicted a 47-year-old Brooklyn woman for poisoning her friend with a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to kill her and steal her identity, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
hudsoncountyview.com
Authorities investigating Jersey City woman found dead in ‘a shallow grave’ in Kearny
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Jersey City woman was found dead in “a shallow grave” in Kearny yesterday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report, Suarez said...
theobserver.com
HCPO — body found in South Kearny was that of missing Jersey City woman
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a Jersey City woman who was found deceased in South Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street on a...
Investigation Into Death of Jersey City Teacher Continues
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a popular Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. Luz Hernandez, a teacher at Beloved Charter School, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday after members of the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report. Hernandez was reported missing on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.
Jersey City students pay respects to 30-year-old kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave
Jersey City students paid their respects Wednesday night for Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher at the school who was found dead in a shallow grave.
Kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave was beaten and strangled, prosecutor says
A beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three whose body was found in a shallow grave Tuesday had been beaten and strangled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday. The initial, shocking announcement of the death of the 33-year-old teacher — described as a “parent” to all her...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
Missing Jersey City Teacher Found Dead
A kindergarten teacher from Jersey City has been found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny.
Update: Baby safe, not in vehicle stolen in the Bronx, police say
Authorities say they are looking for a purple Honda HRV with New York tags.
PSE&G worker killed by former employee in murder-suicide in New Jersey, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Investigators in Somerset County, New Jersey, are still searching for a motive after a former PSE&G employee shot and killed a current employee before taking his own life, authorities said. In a statement, the company called the events “tragic.” Authorities said 51-year-old Russell Heller, a senior distribution supervisor who had […]
Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child
PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (PCPO SVU) was contacted by the Paterson Police Department regarding allegations of sexual assault that Edwin Chaparro, 56, committed against a victim who was, at the time of the alleged offenses, between the ages of five and seven-years old. Thereafter, the PCPO SVU collected evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. The State alleges that Chaparro sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion between June 2001 and June 2004 at a residence in Paterson. Chaparro is currently detained at the Passaic County Jail.
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2