JERSEY CITY, NJ - Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a popular Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. Luz Hernandez, a teacher at Beloved Charter School, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday after members of the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report. Hernandez was reported missing on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO