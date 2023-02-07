ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Shore News Network

60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder

NEW YORK, NY – A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for a stabbing death that took place Wednesday night on New York City’s Upper West Side. Police said that at around 7:15 pm, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing and assault. When police arrived at 316 West 97 Street, they discovered an unidentified adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the torso, within the stairwell area of the building. The victim was treated by EMS and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. While conducting their The post 60-year-old suspect arrested in Upper West Side murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

Shocking Discovery: Missing Jersey City Woman Found Dead in Kearny Cemetery, Homicide Investigation Underway

Jersey City, NJ – The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old Jersey City woman, Luz Hernandez, who was found deceased in Kearny, New Jersey. The death, which is considered suspicious, was discovered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check in response to a missing person’s report.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Investigation Into Death of Jersey City Teacher Continues

JERSEY CITY, NJ -  Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a popular Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. Luz Hernandez, a teacher at Beloved Charter School, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday after members of the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street regarding a missing person’s report. Hernandez was reported missing on Monday, February 6, 2023.  The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with  assistance from the Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.  
JERSEY CITY, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PSE&G worker killed by former employee in murder-suicide in New Jersey, authorities say

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Investigators in Somerset County, New Jersey, are still searching for a motive after a former PSE&G employee shot and killed a current employee before taking his own life, authorities said. In a statement, the company called the events “tragic.” Authorities said 51-year-old Russell Heller, a senior distribution supervisor who had […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child

PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced.  According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (PCPO SVU) was contacted by the Paterson Police Department regarding allegations of sexual assault that Edwin Chaparro, 56, committed against a victim who was, at the time of the alleged offenses, between the ages of five and seven-years old. Thereafter, the PCPO SVU collected evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. The State alleges that Chaparro sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion between June 2001 and June 2004 at a residence in Paterson.  Chaparro is currently detained at the Passaic County Jail. 
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
