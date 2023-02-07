Of all the states trying to legalize sports betting in 2023, North Carolina is beginning to look like the state to do it first. The Tar Heel State already has several in-person North Carolina sports betting locations, but efforts to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting haven't been as successful. As of February 2023, however, it looks like the newest sports betting in North Carolina bill could have enough support to be passed. Before you know it, North Carolina sports fans could be able to wager on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes.

