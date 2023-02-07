ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Record number of Americans expected to bet on Super Bowl

Story at a glance The 50.4 million Americans expected to wager bets on this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII marks a new record, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association, a national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set to kick off…
KANSAS CITY, MO
newsnationnow.com

Legal sports betting booms in US ahead of Super Bowl

(NewsNation) — Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching and a lot is on the line for sports bettors, as gamblers in a number of states are going to be able to bet legally on the big game for the first time. The American Gaming Association (AGA) predicts that a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
nrn.com

Wager records are expected for the Super Bowl. That’s good news for restaurants offering sports betting

A record 50.4 million American adults, or about one in five, plan to place a bet on this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the American Gaming Association. The association predicts they’ll wager a total of $16 billion on the game. This could provide quite a lift for restaurants that have embraced sports betting in one of the 36 states where such activity is now legal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gamblingnews.com

Kambi to Allow Pre-Game BetBuilder Bet Cash-Outs for Super Bowl LVII

Supplier of sports betting technology Kambi announced that pre-match BetBuilder bets will be available for live cash out for the first time during Super Bowl LVII. The launch of the new feature that will allow players to cash out a large majority of pre-game BetBuilder bets live was introduced alongside new in-game functionality as Kambi is looking to raise the level of excitement for bettors for the event that is expected to rank among the biggest of all time betting-wise.
CBS Baltimore

Super Bet: For first time, Marylanders can wager on Super Bowl from mobile devices

BALTIMORE -- For the first time, Marylanders can place bets on the Super Bowl from their couch.This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Arizona in the NFL's biggest game.For football fans not attending the game, there will be spreads aplenty at Super Bowl parties."Need a lot of finger foods," said sports editor Lameca Crenshaw. "Chips, dips, quesadillas, some kind of chicken, beer and also - the main thing - a large television."Those interested in waging money on the game will have their phone nearby.Mobile sports betting launched in Maryland in November.On Sunday, fans can...
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Explained: $3000 No Sweat Bet + Gronk's Kick of Destiny

Sports bettors who are yet to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook are in for a treat if they register before Super Bowl 57. The FanDuel Super Bowl promo is one of the best in the business as it'll make sure that new users who wager with them are more than ready for the big game. With a massive $3000 No Sweat Bet that will give your wager 100% bet insurance, FanDuel has you covered when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Oregon Lottery Draftkings Sportsbook Offering Super Bowl Prop Bets

With more than 890 betting options for this weekend’s Super Bowl, fans can get in on the action through Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings Sportsbook. Player betting options range from who wins the coin toss to whether there’s a scorigami (a score that’s never happened before). These “prop bets” add fun to the big game experience. Some examples of the prop bets being offered this year include:
CBS Sports

Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, must-see promos

Of all the states trying to legalize sports betting in 2023, North Carolina is beginning to look like the state to do it first. The Tar Heel State already has several in-person North Carolina sports betting locations, but efforts to legalize North Carolina mobile sports betting haven't been as successful. As of February 2023, however, it looks like the newest sports betting in North Carolina bill could have enough support to be passed. Before you know it, North Carolina sports fans could be able to wager on their favorite teams from the comfort of their own homes.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Betfred Enters Nevada Market with Mohegan Sun Sportsbook

This marks the company’s first move into the Nevada sports betting market. Betfred’s New Sportsbook Opens Doors on February 9. The new sportsbook, located inside the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, will open its doors on Thursday, February 9. Betfred was given the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
