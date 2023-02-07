ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

If You Invested $5,000 in CoStar in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

A $5,000 investment in this leading real estate company would have grown nearly 8x since 2013. CoStar has challenges, but they shouldn't stop it from delivering market-beating returns over the next decade.
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

Tesla's production numbers were solid in Q4, even if they missed Wall Street's projections. The stock is much cheaper than it has been in years past, but it's still quite expensive.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday after a U.S. jury on Friday said CEO Elon Musk would not be held liable for misleading investors in a 2018 tweet. Tesla shares are also seeing increased buying activity following positive analyst coverage from Wedbush. What To Know: A U.S. jury...
Entrepreneur

3 Great Stocks to Buy More of Today

While the Fed’s interest rate increases have shown some success in easing inflation, the stronger-than-expected jobs report suggests that the Fed has more work to do. Continued interest rate hikes...
Motley Fool

Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $5,000 Into $140,000. Here's How.

Compound earnings can help your savings grow exponentially. A long-term outlook is key and can protect you against market volatility.

