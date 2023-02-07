ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Delta to raise pay for non-union employees

By Scripps News
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avdkm_0kfYpDMs00

Delta Air Lines said it will raise pay for employees again as travel rebounds amid a tight labor market in the United States.

Delta says it will raise pay by 5%, making it at least the second time in less than a year that the company has increased compensation for staff. In May Delta raised pay for employees by 4%.

The latest increase is set to take effect by April 1, and a pool used for merit raises will increase, according to reports .

As the travel industry continues to recover after loses during the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines. have tried to raise pay to attract workers and hire more employees.

CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to staff on Tuesday, “Considering the depths of losses we suffered during the pandemic, including a $1 billion first quarter loss just last year, this is truly a remarkable achievement."

Bastian said, "On Valentine’s Day, we’ll pay out more than $550 million to Delta people to share the company’s success with all those who make it possible. This amount, about 5.57% per eligible employee, is more than the profit sharing pool of all our competitors combined."

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only

Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Delta passenger recalls panic after ‘split second’ near-miss at JFK Airport

Panic-stricken passengers on a flight involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport over the weekend have described how they screamed and gasped as they came “split seconds” away from crashing into another aircraft. Delta Air Lines passenger Brian Healy told NBC News that some travelers were overcome by “panic” as their plane nearly collided with an American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway on Friday. “We’re talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well,” Delta customer Brian Healy told NBC News, adding that some travelers were overcome by “panic.” The near-miss is now the subject...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Many Airlines Will Not Meet U.S. 5G Upgrade Deadline -IATA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference, the world's biggest airline trade body warned authorities, saying it could impact the summer international travel season. In a letter to the Federal Aviation...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy